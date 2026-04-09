News provided byElections Canada
Apr 09, 2026, 10:50 ET
GATINEAU, QC, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ -
- Electors in the electoral districts of Scarborough Southwest (Ontario), Terrebonne (Quebec) and University–Rosedale (Ontario) who are not registered can still vote in the by-elections on Monday, April 13, 2026. They can register at their polling station on election day.
- To find their polling station, all electors need to do is enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463-6868.
- Unregistered electors can also enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.
- To register and vote, electors must prove their identity and address. Information on the ways they can do so, including the list of accepted ID, is available online.
- To be eligible to vote in these by-elections, an elector must have lived in the electoral district of Scarborough Southwest, Terrebonne or University–Rosedale from Sunday, March 8, 2026, to Monday, April 13, 2026.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
Share this article