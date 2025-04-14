OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Selected by the Leaders' Debates Commission to produce two federal leaders' debates, CBC/Radio-Canada today announced the debates' themes and formats.

Both debates will be broadcast live from the atrium of Maison de Radio-Canada in Montreal .

. Each debate will be 120 minutes in length without commercial interruption, featuring similar formats, with an emphasis on open debate and questions asked by a single moderator.

Each debate will feature five main editorial themes, as outlined below.

As previously announced , the French-language debate will be moderated by Patrice Roy, journalist and news anchor of Radio-Canada's Téléjournal avec Patrice Roy and RDI's En direct avec Patrice Roy, on Wednesday, April 16 at 8 p.m. (EDT). The French debate themes are as follows, in alphabetical order:

Coût de la vie (Cost of living) Énergie et climat (Energy and climate) Guerre commerciale (Trade war) Identité et souveraineté (Identity and sovereignty) Immigration et affaires étrangères (Immigration and foreign affairs)

The English-language debate will be moderated by Steve Paikin, host of TVO's flagship current affairs program The Agenda with Steve Paikin, on Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m. (EDT). The English debate themes are as follows, in alphabetical order:

Affordability and the cost of living Energy and climate Leading in a crisis Public safety and security Tariffs and threats to Canada

Last week, the parties participated in draws to determine podium positions for both the French and English debates, as well as the order of arrivals and post-debate scrums.

About the Debate Producer

CBC/Radio-Canada was named the Debates Producer for the 2025 debates after an RFP process launched by the Leaders' Debates Commission.

The producers are contracted to produce, promote and distribute two debates, one in French and one in English. The debates are presented as unbranded productions with a goal to achieve wide distribution across television, radio and digital media.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

SOURCE CBC/Radio-Canada

