OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The 2024 Public Broadcasters International conference (PBI Ottawa 2024) kicked-off today with a day-long programme devoted to amplifying Indigenous stories in public media. It's the first time the annual conference, which brings together public media leaders from around the globe, has focussed on Indigenous Peoples and public broadcasting.

Delegates explored a wide range of issues, including Indigenous self-identification, identity fraud, and cultural theft; how media should handle archival material that deals with Indigenous Peoples, and how such material is being used to train artificial intelligence (AI); practical approaches to support the revitalization of Indigenous languages and contribute to the International Decade of Indigenous Languages; and how public broadcasters can better work together to provide more opportunities for future generations of Indigenous storytelling, by championing content creation across borders.

"This was a historic day for public media and Truth and Reconciliation. Today's conversations enriched our understanding of how public service media can support First Nations, Métis and Inuit storytelling, contribute to language preservation, and better reach and reflect Indigenous audiences. I look forward to seeing PBI continue to include Indigenous voices in its future conferences, which will deepen perspectives on how public media can serve its audiences."

—Catherine Tait, President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada

"Hearing Indigenous visionaries from around the world discuss how public broadcasting can build better relationships with their communities and empower Indigenous content creators has been an inspiring experience. I'm confident that the conversations we had today will foster deeper collaborations within the broadcasting industry here and around the world."

—Robert Doane, Senior Director, National Indigenous Strategy, CBC/Radio-Canada

During the opening session, CBC/Radio-Canada and the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) announced their collaboration on a new original podcast exploring the life of lauded Anishinaabe artist Norval Morrisseau. Production begins later this year, with a release targeted for the second half of 2025. The desire for more such collaborations between public broadcasters was echoed throughout the day.

CBC/Radio-Canada is hosting PBI Ottawa 2024 from October 8–10. Today's event at the Canadian Museum of History was presented by the Canada Media Fund (CMF), the Indigenous Screen Office (ISO), and APTN.

The conference continues tomorrow and Thursday at the National Arts Centre, with sessions addressing the rise of AI, the proliferation of disinformation, the fragmentation of audiences in the era of global digital streamers and social media platforms, and threats to public broadcasters' long-term sustainability. More information is available here .

