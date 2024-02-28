Theme and speaker lineup unveiled for OSC Dialogue 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced the list of speakers and theme for OSC Dialogue 2024: Inviting, thriving and secure capital markets. Aligned with the OSC's new six-year strategic plan, the event will take place on May 22, 2024, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The conference will open with remarks by the Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, Ontario, and feature keynote presentations by Futurist and American theoretical neuroscientist, Dr. Vivienne Ming, and Erik Thedéen, Governor and Chairman of the Executive Board of the Riksbank (Sweden's central bank).

Attendees will hear from OSC Chief Executive Officer Grant Vingoe who will outline the organization's new six-year strategic plan. As well, leading experts will share their perspectives on hot topics such as artificial intelligence, capital formation, the investor experience, and enforcement in the capital markets.

"With a stellar lineup of global thought leaders, OSC Dialogue will explore how inviting markets attract diverse participants, fueling creativity and competition; thriving markets drive economic growth, job creation and financial stability; and secure markets inspire investor confidence, ensuring long-term sustainability," said Grant Vingoe, CEO, OSC. "We will be guided by these principles as we chart the way forward."

Additional speakers include:

Dr. Foteini Agrafioti, Chief Science Officer at Royal Bank of Canada and Head of Borealis AI

and Head of Borealis AI Loui Anastasopoulos , Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange and Global Head, Capital Formation, TMX Group

, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange and Global Head, Capital Formation, TMX Group Leslie Byberg , Executive Director, OSC

, Executive Director, OSC Brigitte Catellier , Associate Director, Osgoode Investor Protection Clinic

, Associate Director, Osgoode Investor Protection Clinic Kevin Fine , Director, Derivatives, OSC

, Director, Derivatives, OSC Bruce Flatt , Chief Executive Officer, Brookfield

, Chief Executive Officer, Gurbir S. Grewal , Director, Division of Enforcement, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

, Director, Division of Enforcement, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Renee Jones , Professor and Dr. Thomas F. Carney Distinguished Scholar, Boston College Law School

, Professor and Dr. Thomas F. Carney Distinguished Scholar, Law School Naizam Kanji, General Counsel, OSC

Tom C.W. Lin , Jack E. Feinberg Chair Professor of Law, Temple University's Beasley School of Law

, Jack E. Feinberg Chair Professor of Law, of Law Tim Mullaly , Executive Director, Enforcement and Compliance, Australian Securities & Investments Commission

, Executive Director, Enforcement and Compliance, Australian Securities & Investments Commission Sonny Randhawa , Executive Director, OSC

, Executive Director, OSC Elsa Renzella , Senior Vice-President, Enforcement and Registration, Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization

, Senior Vice-President, Enforcement and Registration, Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Winnie Sanjoto , Director, Corporate Finance, OSC

, Director, Corporate Finance, OSC Mario Schlener , Managing Partner, Risk Consulting in Canada and Global FS Risk Technology Lead and Co-lead of Ernst and Young's Global Responsible AI

, Managing Partner, Risk Consulting in and Global FS Risk Technology Lead and Co-lead of Ernst and Young's Global Responsible AI Cameron Schuler , Chief Commercialization Officer and Vice President, Industry Innovation, Vector Institute

, Chief Commercialization Officer and Vice President, Industry Innovation, Vector Institute Sasha Tregebov , Director, Behavioural Insights Team Canada

Registration for OSC Dialogue 2024 will open in March. For the latest updates on OSC Dialogue, please subscribe to our event updates, visit the OSC website, and follow #OSCDialogue on X and LinkedIn.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets, and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

Follow us on X

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]