Notice - SC2 INC. and TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE, SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2025-9
May 05, 2025, 11:38 ET
TORONTO, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - SC2 Inc. filed a Notice of Withdrawal in the above-named matter.
The hearing with respect to any new evidence motions and the application scheduled to be heard on May 28 and 29, 2025 will not proceed as scheduled.
A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated May 5, 2025 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.
