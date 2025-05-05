Notice - SC2 INC. and TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE, SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2025-9

TORONTO, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - SC2 Inc. filed a Notice of Withdrawal in the above-named matter.

The hearing with respect to any new evidence motions and the application scheduled to be heard on May 28 and 29, 2025 will not proceed as scheduled.

A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated May 5, 2025 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]