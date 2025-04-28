Notice - BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, NATASHA SHARPE and ANDREW MUSHORE, File No. 2022-9
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Apr 28, 2025, 14:32 ET
TORONTO, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The previously scheduled hearing day of April 30, 2025 will not be used for the hearing in the above-named matter.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
