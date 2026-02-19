MONTRÉAL, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - With its podcast Plus que des pieds carrés, the Palais des congrès de Montréal aims to showcase business tourism, a not particularly well-known sector--despite the wealth it generates for Québec and the extent of the ecosystem it mobilizes.

Featuring frank conversations between industry experts, Plus que des pieds carrés is part of the Palais' efforts to provide better understanding of the mechanisms, challenges and concrete spinoffs of business events--a strategic lever for the development and international promotion of Montréal and Québec.

The Palais des congrès de Montréal launches « Plus que des pieds carrés », a podcast devoted to business tourism. (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal)

Why do cities around the world vie with each other to attract international conferences? Who do these events actually benefit? Can business tourism be sustainable? In a five-episode series, the Palais gives the floor to key industry players, including professors from McGill University and Polytechnique Montréal, as well as representatives from Tourisme Montréal, the Association hôtelière du Grand Montréal, the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec, the Centre des congrès de Québec, and the Palais des congrès de Montréal. Together, these experts share perspectives and shed light on the realities, benefits and challenges of business tourism in Québec.

Produced by Virage Sonore and hosted by Geneviève Pettersen, the Plus que des pieds carrés podcast is available now on all streaming platforms. For more information on the content and guests in each episode, visit the Palais des congrès website: congresmtl.com/en/podcast

(Note that the podcast is available in French only.)

Quote

"Too often, the impact of business tourism is boiled down to numbers--in square feet or in dollars. Yet, behind every conference, ideas circulate, international collaborations are born, and scientific advances take shape. With Plus que des pieds carrés, we wanted to open the conversation and showcase the real contribution of our industry to Québec's economic, scientific and social development. The Palais has a ringside seat to these benefits. It's important to spread the word beyond our walls." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for nine years in a row. congresmtl.com

