The WestJet Group statement on Encore ratification results

CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the certified union representing WestJet Encore pilots, today announced that its membership did not ratify the tentative agreement, reached on April 8, 2024. The results of the ratification do not impact operations.

"We are disappointed to learn that our WestJet Encore pilots have rejected an agreement that is distinctly competitive within Canada's airline industry and solutioned their unique concerns," said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. "Our tentative agreement represented a robust negotiation process that got us to our final offer, and while we will meet with ALPA to determine next steps, we will hold firm on what is reasonable to ensure we can continue providing meaningful employment and affordable air travel to Canadians."

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: WestJet media relations: [email protected]