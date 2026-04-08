Guests can now book interline itineraries with Copa Airlines (Copa) on WestJet.com, the WestJet app or through the WestJet contact centre, and earn WestJet Rewards throughout the entire itinerary

CALGARY, AB, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Beginning today, WestJet guests can book interline itineraries comprised of both WestJet and interline partner segments through the airline's website and contact centre. This significant enhancement will allow WestJet guests to eventually access hundreds of new destinations across six continents with nearly 50 interline partners, including its launch partner Copa, which is available for booking today. By the end of 2026, WestJet will enable direct channel sales with more than 10 interline partners, adding more than 100 net-new destinations through the airline's world leading partner airline networks.

"Direct channel booking for interline is a meaningful enhancement for our guests looking to explore new horizons. They will enjoy benefits similar to a codeshare or WestJet operated itinerary, now with the luxury of more destinations. Whether they want to cross off a bucket list city like Lima or make their way to the Great Wall of China from Beijing, this change will make travel dreams within arm's reach for many more Canadians," said Jared Mikoch-Gerke, WestJet Director, Airport Affairs and Alliances.

With this enhancement, in addition to existing options through our travel trade partners, guests can book seamless itineraries that include flights operated and marketed by partner airlines directly on WestJet.com, the WestJet app or the WestJet contact centre, all within one reservation and with coordinated connections. Guests that book an interline itinerary directly with WestJet will have the ability to manage changes and cancellations directly with the airline, similarly to how they do now on WestJet operated trips.

Additionally, guests will gain the ability to earn WestJet Rewards on their entire interline booking, including the partner operated segments, as well as use WestJet points as a form of payment for redemption on their trip. At the first point in guests' check-in process, they will receive all boarding passes, and baggage tags to their destination.

WestJet kicks off interline partner transformation with Copa

By leading the transformation with Copa, Canadians will gain greater access to Central and South America via four of WestJet's destinations in Mexico, as well as Panama City (PTY). This will allow guests to book through WestJet to 37 destinations served by Copa as part of the airline's interline agreement throughout 18 countries including cities in Uruguay, Guatemala, Ecuador, Chile, Argentina and Peru.

Further expansions to bring more international destinations into view for Canadians

Throughout 2026 and 2027, WestJet will expand its direct channel interline offering to include partner networks such as Korean Air, Japan Airlines, Kenya Airways, LATAM Airlines Saudia and more, adding new destinations not previously sold by WestJet. For the latest information on WestJet's direct channel booking interline options, visit: https://www.westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are/airline-partners

About WestJet

Taking to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations, WestJet is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday. Over the last three decades, WestJet has transformed Canada's aviation landscape by pioneering low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians. For more information, visit westjet.com

Learn more about WestJet at westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are

Follow WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/westjet

Follow WestJet on X at x.com/westjet and x.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram at instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership