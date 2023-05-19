The WestJet Group and ALPA reach tentative agreement

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the certified union representing WestJet and Swoop pilots, today announced they have reached a tentative agreement on the second collective bargaining agreement between the organizations. Both parties now await the ratification vote to be put forward to membership.

Watch Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group, Chief Executive Officer's, full statement on achieving a tentative agreement with ALPA.

"The WestJet Group is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that is industry-leading within Canada and recognizes the important contributions of our valued pilots by providing meaningful improvements to job security and scope, working conditions and wages," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group Chief Executive Officer. "We appreciate we were able to arrive at a deal, however, recognize the impact on our guests and we sincerely appreciate their patience during this time. We are pleased to now return our focus to providing friendly, reliable and affordable air service to Canadians for years to come."

The WestJet Group is ramping up its operations as quickly and efficiently as possible, however the full resumption of operations will take time. Guests remain encouraged to continue to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

