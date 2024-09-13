The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Sep 13, 2024, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Air Canada Prepares for Orderly Shutdown to Mitigate Customer Impact Resulting from Labour Disruption
"Air Canada believes there is still time to reach an agreement with our pilot group, provided ALPA moderates its wage demands which far exceed average Canadian wage increases. However, Canadians have recently seen the chaos abrupt airline shutdowns cause for travellers, which obliges us to do everything we can to protect our customers from an increasingly likely work stoppage. This includes the extremely difficult decision to begin an orderly shutdown of Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge once a 72-hour strike or lock out notice is given, possibly as early as this Sunday," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.
- The Iconic Munchies Make Their Magical Return to Canada 20 Years Later
Today, the iconic Munchies return! The Canadian brand marks the occasion with the return of its three instantly recognizable Munchies - Red, Yellow and Orange. The beloved trio are back to give Canadians a taste of the past with a whole new twist including new flavours and formats for all to enjoy. To mark the launch of their return, the Munchies have made their debut appearance at Toronto's landmark Red Canoe! Many Canadians will recall Hostess chips, from the 80s and 90s, featuring the Munchies on the bag. The launch of the Munchies chips in 2024 will connect generations, bringing back fond memories of the good old days and feelings of wonder and joy.
- LOTTO MAX JACKPOT ROLLS TO $75 MILLION FOR THE FIRST TIME IN CANADIAN LOTTERY HISTORY
Lottery players across Canada have five million more reasons to be excited in advance of Friday's (September 13, 2024) LOTTO MAX draw for the largest jackpot prize in Canadian lottery history - now a whopping $75 million! Friday's jackpot marks the first time that the LOTTO MAX jackpot has grown to $75 million as the main jackpot cap has now increased to $80 million. If the $75-million LOTTO MAX jackpot is not won on Friday, the jackpot amount will roll to the maximum amount of $80 million for the Tuesday, September 17, 2024 draw – the largest lottery jackpot available for players to win in Canada.
- Air Canada's Best New Restaurants 2024 Longlist is Unveiled, Showcasing the Best of New Culinary Talent across Canada
Air Canada's Best New Restaurants is the only cross-country restaurant ranking to use a single, anonymous reviewer who sets out to dine across Canada. Based on the recommendations of a coast-to-coast panel of food experts, Air Canada sends one undercover writer on a month-long culinary marathon to sample the offerings from notable openings across the country, all of which are now contenders for the coveted Top 10 list. Air Canada's Best New Restaurants 2024 highlights the top restaurants that have opened across the country between late spring 2023 and May 31, 2024, and deliver exceptional experiences through the quality of their food, level of service and commitment to culinary creativity.
- Forthlane Partners Ltd. Augments Leadership and Announces New Investors
Robbie Pryde, Robert Vanderhooft and Peter Grosskopf bring years of experience and proven success to propel the firm into its next growth phase. "We are extremely proud to have Robbie Pryde, Robert Vanderhooft and Peter Grosskopf as part of our Forthlane team, each bringing a sophisticated skill set and understanding of the global investment market to bolster our counsel and investment offerings," says Forthlane co-founder and former CEO, Ken Grewal. "With these new additions, we will continue to work together to provide clients with a transparent, objective and diversified approach to investing that delivers consistent and compelling risk adjusted returns."
- Sun Life Announces Leadership Changes for Sun Life Canada
Kevin Strain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life is pleased to announce leadership changes to Sun Life Canada that will continue to drive the company's strong momentum. Jacques Goulet is assuming a new role as Executive Chair, Sun Life Canada and Jessica Tan will succeed him as President, Sun Life Canada. These changes are effective September 30, 2024. In his new role, Mr. Goulet will support a smooth leadership transition and help deliver on key elements of our enterprise strategy. Ms. Tan brings extensive global experience in insurance and digital innovation to Sun Life Canada.
- Hotel Room Innsights Report: Hotels.com pulls back the covers on the surprising world of hotels
Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/fr-ca/9272151-hotels-com-new-hotel-room-innsights-report/. Melanie Fish, vice president of Global Public Relations at Hotels.com said, "At Hotels.com we know hotels inside and out – it's in our name. By asking hotels to reveal the secrets behind their most memorable stays, we discovered that these "innsights" have actually inspired services available to guests today. From guitar concierges to pet healers, hotels are catering to travellers' unique demands, which may well become the norm. With the Hotels.com app, you can experience them all while earning rewards and enjoying exclusive perks at VIP Access properties."
- JEFF KINNAIRD, FORMER CHIEF MERCHANT AND CANADA PRESIDENT OF THE HOME DEPOT, NAMED PRESIDENT AND CEO OF PEAK GROUP OF COMPANIES
The Peak Group of Companies, the home renovation and outdoor living products leader that supplies more than 2,000 Home Depot stores across North America, has announced the appointment of former Executive Vice President of Merchandising of The Home Depot and President of The Home Depot Canada, Jeff Kinnaird, as its President and CEO, effective October 1. Peak has experienced tremendous growth during the past 25 years, growing from a company with one product to a supplier of more than 1,000 home renovation and outdoor living products, which are sold exclusively in The Home Depot stores throughout North America, as well as Bunnings in Australia and New Zealand.
- Canada's Protein Candy™ Launches the World's First "Super Candy"
Today Protein Candy™ officially launches across North America to introduce the world's first "super candy." With 14g of protein, 4g of sugar, 6g of prebiotic fibre, and only 140 calories, Protein Candy™ packs a punch with up to 100 times more protein than any other candy on the market. "Most protein bars are high in sugar and calories, while most better-for-you candies offer a low-sugar fix without much else," said Morgan Kingdon, Director of Marketing, Protein Candy. "Protein Candy is a game-changing super candy because it satisfies your sweet tooth just like real candy should while delivering a lean, muscle-building protein boost with almost no sugar."
- TOROMONT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TRI-CITY EQUIPMENT RENTALS
"The heavy equipment rentals market is a long-term strategic focus area for us," said Mike McMillan, President and CEO of Toromont. "This acquisition expands our Toromont Cat heavy rents business to better serve and expand our customer base and provides a rental hub in the southwestern Ontario region. We are pleased to welcome the Tri-City Equipment Rentals team to the Toromont family." "Tri-City Equipment Rentals will continue to operate as it does today, with Jeff Armishaw, President, joining the Toromont team as a Strategic Advisor," said Mike McMillan. "This will enable a smooth transition and support business continuity going forward for our customers and new team members."
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article