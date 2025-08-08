The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- TELUS announces partnership with La Caisse who will acquire a 49.9% interest in newly formed Canadian wireless tower infrastructure operator Terrion for $1.26 billion
The transaction values Terrion at over $2.5 billion and is expected to reduce TELUS' net debt by approximately $1.26 billion, or by approximately 0.17x of TELUS' current net debt-to-EBITDA ratio. The partnership establishes Terrion as Canada's largest dedicated wireless tower operator and enables wholesale access and third party co-location in support of national wireless competition in Canada as part of TELUS' ongoing commitment to bring world leading connectivity to more Canadians.
- Public Statement on the Death of The Hon. Hilary M. Weston C.M., C.V.O., O.Ont.
"Our mother lived with unwavering devotion to her family and a belief in the power and importance of community and service. Brilliant, brave, companionate, and beautiful, she brought a touch of magic to everything she did - in her decades of public service, philanthropy and her remarkable business career. Her greatest joy was the life she created for her family and friends—filled with warmth, love, and fun," said Galen G. Weston.
- Air Canada Redefines How Members Earn Aeroplan Points and Achieve Aeroplan Elite Status
Effective for travel on or after January 1, 2026, Aeroplan members will earn points on eligible Air Canada flights based on dollars spent rather than the distance they travel. On the same date, Air Canada will introduce Status Qualifying Credits (SQC), a new single path for achieving Aeroplan Elite status, that will change how members qualify for status based on their activities from January 1, 2026 onward.
- Barranco Gold Mining Corp. in Final Negotiations to Acquire Strategic Mineral Claims
Barranco Gold Mining Corp. ("Barranco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is in the final stages of negotiations to acquire a package of prospective mineral claims under the Ontario Mining Lands Administration System (MLAS). The properties are located in an area with strong historical exploration data and are directly adjacent to two active mining companies currently advancing their own projects. This strategic positioning enhances the potential value of the acquisition and provides multiple opportunities for future development.
- BLUE ANT MEDIA COMPLETES "GO PUBLIC" REVERSE TAKEOVER TRANSACTION
Michael MacMillan, Chief Executive Officer commented: "This is a transformative moment for Blue Ant Media. As a newly public company, we are entering our next phase of growth as a modern, global media business. With a strong capital position, a proven content model and operations across key international markets, we're well-positioned to scale in a rapidly evolving landscape. We're proud to welcome our new shareholders as we execute our strategy to drive long-term value through IP ownership, platform reach and global distribution."
- Shake Shack Canada Continues Expanding with Six New Locations Across the GTA Through 2026
"The energy we've seen from Canadian guests since day one has been incredible," said Billy Richmond, Business Director of Shake Shack Canada. "This next chapter is about more than opening doors—it's about showing up for the communities we serve. Our intention is to deliver high-quality dining experiences that stand the test of time, and this GTA expansion sets the stage for Shake Shack's long-term success in Canada. With plans already in motion, we're excited to bring the Shack experience to more cities across Canada in the near future."
- Statement from Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS
"We commend the federal government's decision to uphold the CRTC's wholesale fibre framework, a landmark ruling that reinforces Canada's commitment to competition, choice, innovation and nation-building infrastructure investment. This decision affirms that public policy in our country is guided by due process, a national diversity of voices, evidence and the long-term interests of Canadians. It sends a strong signal to consumers, businesses and investors that the Canadian regulatory system is robust, transparent and effective in balancing the needs of stakeholders, and enabling government policy."
- Advisory: Tim Hortons® restaurant in Toronto turns pink to celebrate Tims® new collaboration with Barbie® and PWHL! Join PWHL superstars Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin TODAY at this one-of-a-kind Tims restaurant
Join us TODAY at 12:00 p.m. when PWHL superstars Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin will celebrate Tims new collaboration with Barbie® and PWHL at a transformed Tim Hortons restaurant in Toronto with its iconic Tims red replaced with Barbie's pink and PWHL purple.
- Denison Receives Provincial Environmental Assessment Approval for the Wheeler River Project
"Saskatchewan is the world's second-largest uranium producer, and remains a destination of choice for mining investment due to our abundant natural resources and strong regulatory environment," Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said. "The province continues to be a national leader in safe and sustainable mining practices, well positioning Canada as an emerging energy superpower. As demand for these resources increase, we are pleased to see this project move ahead, further enhancing Saskatchewan's world class energy sector, while bringing new jobs and opportunities to northern communities."
- Manulife to Acquire Comvest Credit Partners, Creating a Leading Private Credit Platform
Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC), through its more than US$900 billion Global Wealth and Asset Management ("Global WAM") segment, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire 75%2 of Comvest Credit Partners3 ("Comvest") for US$937.5 million in upfront consideration. Comvest is a rapidly growing, middle market direct lending private credit manager with US$14.7 billion4 on its platform. As part of the agreement, Manulife will align its US$3.7 billion Senior Credit team with Comvest, creating a leading US$18.4 billion1 private credit asset management platform. Manulife intends to co-brand the new platform as Manulife | Comvest.
