The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Aug 15, 2025
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2025
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Tim Hortons®, The PWHL and Barbie® Team Up on New Hockey Dolls in Collaboration with Superstars Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin
In celebration of the launch of Barbie® Tim Hortons® PWHL™ Dolls, the Tim Hortons restaurant located at 3157 Dundas St. W. in Toronto has been transformed, with its iconic Tims red replaced with Barbie pink and PWHL purple. The restaurant makeover will be available for guests to see until Aug. 13.
- From Crew Member to Icon: Shania Twain Gets All Dressed Up with McDonald's Canada
"This collaboration feels like a homecoming for me," said Shania Twain. "I fell in love with McDonald's fries while working as a crew member in Toronto, so being able to dress them up with my personal touch was surreal. Whether you're enjoying your All Dressed McShaker Fries, or gearing up for a big moment, life is just more exciting when you're all dressed up."
- DeFi Technologies Identifies Share Ownership and Depository Imbalances, Escalates Trading Review to Protect Shareholder Interests
As part of this initiative, DeFi Technologies has been closely monitoring both market and non-market activity related to its common shares across the various marketplaces where they are listed, as well as among financial institutions whose clients hold or trade common shares of the Company.
- OpenText Announces Leadership Transition
"I believe in the opportunities ahead for OpenText and will work diligently in the CEO role on an interim basis," said Mr. McGourlay, Interim CEO. "With the Company's Business Optimization Plan well underway, and given our position at the forefront of Information Management for AI, I am confident that we will continue to innovate across these areas and deliver solutions that power our customers' businesses."
- DeFi Technologies Announces Shareholder Call to Discuss Q2 2025 Financial Results
IMPORTANT – To register for the webcast see below:
When: August 15, 2025
Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Time
Topic: DeFi Technologies Q2 2025 Financials
- Argyle announces successful exit of its investment in The Mufflerman
Argyle initially acquired the platform in early 2021. Over the hold period, Mufflerman evolved into one of Ontario's leading multi-store operators in the automotive aftermarket. The transformation was driven by a focused buy-and-build strategy, disciplined operational upgrades, and a capital structure purpose-built for growth.
- The Mufflerman Inc. announces recapitalization and rebranding
The Mufflerman Inc., a portfolio company of Argyle Capital Partners Management Inc. ("Argyle") has undertaken a recapitalization and rebranding, culminating in the creation of ASG Auto Service Repair Group Inc. ("The Auto Service Group") and an exit of Argyle from the investment.
- High Tide to Become Major Player in German Medical Cannabis Market Through Acquisition of Majority Stake in Remexian Pharma GmbH
While finalizing the acquisition, the Company considered the potential for changes to Germany's medical cannabis framework. The Company believes that even if restrictions are placed on telemedicine and mail-order delivery, which would be subject to lengthy legislative review, the market will continue growing after an adjustment period.
- Kanin Energy secures Credit Facility from PaceZero Capital Partners to advance Waste Heat to Power Projects across North America
"The demand for baseload electricity is rapidly rising; we see immense growth potential for waste heat to power," said Jordan Peckham, Founder and CEO of PaceZero. "Janice and the team at Kanin are best in class and mission aligned. We look forward to supporting them in bringing new commercial scale projects online."
- BMO Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Face Challenges Raising a Family Amid Rising Financial Pressures
The latest BMO Real Financial Progress Index reveals seven-in-ten Gen Z (70%) and Millennials (69%) want to have children but worry doing so would negatively affect their financial security. While 81% of Canadians say being a parent brings joy and fulfillment to their lives, over half (53%) of parents admit having children compromised their financial security.
