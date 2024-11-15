The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

You+Me=Besties McDonald's Canada introduces the Bestie Bundle

Nothing says friendship like sharing what you love – and that's why starting today, McDonald's Canada is inviting all besties to share a meal together with the launch of the Bestie Bundle, available for a very limited time at participating McDonald's restaurants, while supplies last. Each Bestie Bundle includes two Junior Chicken sandwiches, 2 small fries, 2 small fountain drinks and 2 friendship bracelets for $13 plus tax. Besties can celebrate the memories they've made together with five different friendship bracelets available to collect and trade, with sayings such as "Live Laugh Big Mac" and "Share fries l8r?". Guests are encouraged to act quickly to get their hands on these limited-edition bracelets, as they are only available while supplies last.

Getting Closer to Your Next Moment: Canadians are Sitting on a Mountain of Value in Unclaimed Rewards

"AIR MILES is the rewards program that wants collectors to redeem their rewards so they don't miss out on what they've earned. With the value in collector accounts, Canadians have an opportunity to redeem their AIR MILES® Reward Miles™ for millions of rewards that can be turned into meaningful moments. From dream vacations to that perfect Sunday morning cup of coffee from your Smeg Coffee Maker, and must-have items from coveted brands, there's a bit of everything just waiting in collector accounts," says Katherine Carl-Musson, Head of Marketing at AIR MILES. "This stunt is a powerful visual demonstration of the potential rewards waiting on the doorsteps of homes across Canada."

It's the Most Wonderful Tims of the Year! The Tim Hortons holiday menu is back including the return of Baileys flavoured non-alcoholic menu items

Start savouring the flavours of the festive season at your local Tim Hortons with this year's holiday menu, including a lineup of non-alcoholic Baileys flavoured menu items to enjoy all season long. Combining the iconic flavours of Tims classics with the decadent taste of Baileys, the non-alcoholic Baileys flavoured lineup includes: a Baileys Dream Hot Chocolate, Baileys Cream Coffee, Baileys Latte, Baileys Iced Capp, plus the Baileys Boston Cream Dream Donut. The Tims holiday menu also includes the Caramel Brownie Filled Ring Dream Donut, Double Chocolate Brownie, and Hot Chocolate Muffin, which is packed with a marshmallow-flavoured filling. Plus, what would the holiday season be without sipping on a Tims Candy Cane Hot Chocolate, or Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate?

Intact Financial acquires Jiffy, Canada's No. 1 home maintenance app

"At Intact, we invest in products and exceptional brands that directly support the evolution of customer needs. Through our partnership with Jiffy, we look forward to expanding their service offering to more customers, and geographies, connecting their network of certified professionals to more jobs," said Imen Zitouni, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Intact Financial Corporation. Jiffy is an app-based service that connects homeowners with local service professionals to provide various home maintenance tasks such as plumbing, exterior repairs, appliance repair, electrical work and furniture assembly. Designed with the user in mind, Jiffy focuses on making home maintenance simpler and more accessible for everyone.

Tim Hortons to offer free hot beverages to veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members in recognition of Remembrance Day

Tim Hortons is proud to announce that Tims restaurant owners across Canada will offer free hot beverages to veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members on Nov. 11 in recognition of Remembrance Day. On Monday, Canadian Veterans and active-duty Canadian military members who present a valid Government issued Veteran's Service Card or Military Service ID card or when present in uniform will be eligible to receive a free hot beverage of their choice, in any size. "Each year on Nov. 11, Tim Hortons restaurant owners welcome local veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members into their restaurants to offer them a free hot beverage as a small token of gratitude for their service," said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

Canopy Growth Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Net revenue in Q2 FY2025 decreased 9% compared to the second quarter ended September 30, 2023 ("Q2 FY2024"). Excluding net revenue from businesses divested during the prior fiscal year, net revenue increased 3%. Consolidated gross margin increased by 100 basis points ("bps") to 35% in Q2 FY2025 compared to Q2 FY2024 primarily due to the realized benefit of the Company's cost savings program as well as a shift to higher-margin medical cannabis sales. Operating loss from continuing operations was $46MM in Q2 FY2025, compared to a loss of $7MM in Q2 FY2024, with last year's results benefitting from the sale of a facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario . Adjusted EBITDA loss was $6MM in Q2 FY2025, representing a 54% improvement year-over-year, driven primarily by the realized benefit of the Company's cost savings program.

TELUS reports operational and financial results for third quarter 2024

TELUS Corporation today released its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2024. Consolidated operating revenues and other income increased by 1.8 per cent over the same period a year ago to $5.1 billion . This growth was driven by higher service revenue and other income from copper and real estate monetization in our TELUS technology solutions (TTech) segment, alongside higher other offset by lower service revenue in our TELUS digital experience segment (TELUS Digital). "In the third quarter, our team's dedication to operational excellence led to industry-leading customer growth and robust financial results, harnessing our premier asset portfolio and focused commitment to cost efficiency and effectiveness," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO.

Police Associations Call for Immediate Legislative Change with Canada's Bail System

Once again, after another serious incident of gun violence in our communities, the Police Association of Ontario (PAO), the Ontario Provincial Police Association (OPPA) and the Toronto Police Association (TPA) are united in asking the federal government to take some leadership in the safety of our members and the communities they serve. This week in Toronto, while doing a bail compliance check, officers from the Toronto Police Service were caught in the middle of an active shootout between rival groups. Sixteen guns were seized and 23 people were arrested, including a young offender with three firearms prohibitions. This time, luckily, no one was harmed, but without urgent action, next time could be different.

PARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES $3.325 BILLION ASSET SALE

Montney lands with 114 MMBoe of proved developed producing reserves, 270 MMBoe of proved reserves and 523 MMBoe of proved plus probable reserves as at December 31, 2023. (1) Paramount Resources Ltd. ("Paramount" or the "Company") (TSX: POU ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV ) and one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries (together, "Ovintiv") pursuant to which Ovintiv will acquire Paramount's Karr, Wapiti and Zama properties (the "Assets") for $3.325 billion in cash plus certain Horn River Basin properties of Ovintiv (the "Transaction"). The Assets include approximately 170 net sections oflands with 114 MMBoe of proved developed producing reserves, 270 MMBoe of proved reserves and 523 MMBoe of proved plus probable reserves as at December 31, 2023.