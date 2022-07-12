The Weather Network launches new TV App

"The way Canadians are consuming their weather information on the big screen is changing", said Hashim Mikael, Manager, Global TV Apps and FAST Channels. "Viewing habits continue to evolve and consumers are seeking a variety of options for planning their lives around weather and climate. To meet the needs of our viewers, our TV App merges the strength of Pelmorex's forecasting technology and the depth of original video content into an immersive experience accessible on-demand, for free."

Beginning today, Shaw TV customers can say "The Weather Network" using their voice remote to access the app and all of its features, including:

Access to in depth hyper-local forecasts based on postal code.

The option to personalize the weather experience by saving up to 10 cities, adjusting units of measurement and choosing from six languages.

Original on-demand content and shows that focus on extreme weather, nature, regional reports, climate change, lifestyle, and science.

Access to a remarkable photo gallery with submissions from our passionate users from around the world.

Access to hyper-local weather forecasts and content, at any time, on the device of your choosing.

Technical changes to modern cable networks have made it difficult to distribute custom forecast signals to every community, and Canadians are consuming and wanting to receive their weather information differently. In response, The Weather Network developed this app in partnership with Canadian TV operators to adapt to these changes.

"Our customers have long relied on the accurate information provided by The Weather Network to stay up to date on both their local forecast and the major weather events making news around the world. By adding The Weather Network app to our content library, we're giving Shaw TV customers the ability to customize their forecast experience while helping to expand their relationship with a trusted Canadian weather news source" said Andrew Eddy, Vice President, Programming, Shaw Communications.

More information about Shaw TV pricing and packages can be found at shaw.ca/tv .

The Weather Network TV app will soon be available to subscribers on all other major telco or cable providers, with deployments scheduled throughout 2022.

To learn more about The Weather Network app:

https://www.theweathernetwork.com/info/tv-apps

About Pelmorex Corp.

Pelmorex Corp ., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network , MétéoMédia , Eltiempo.es , Clima , and Otempo.pt . It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready . Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

To learn more, visit pelmorex.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

About Shaw Communications

Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

