The Weather Network launches its first advertising campaign using an AI-assisted Avatar

Leveraging the power of weather and AI to deliver a localized experience for Home Hardware customers

OAKVILLE, ON, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Weather Network has launched a first-of-kind ad campaign using an AI-Assisted Avatar of their own Content Creator and Presenter, Rachel Schoutsen. The Weather Network partnered with Home Hardware Stores Limited to showcase storefront and local store callouts where Rachel's AI-Assisted Avatar covers an Ontario summer forecast, plus a summer sale call to action, designed to drive traffic to Home Hardware locations across Ontario.

Watch this video to see Rachel Schoutsen's avatar in action

Rachel Schoutsen’s avatar in action.

By leveraging advanced AI technologies, The Weather Network is now able to deliver hyper-local forecasts on a larger scale, providing communities and local economies with opportunities to prepare for and respond to weather-related events. The Weather Network's mission is to keep its users safe and informed with accurate and localized weather information.

"This partnership puts Home Hardware front and centre when Canadians are engaging with weather content and planning for the summer ahead," said Simon Jennings, CRO, The Weather Network. "Canadians want to know what to expect as they plan their busiest social days and holidays and can purchase the right products for the weather forecast in their area."

"Home Hardware is a business built on serving small communities across the country and we are proud to support The Weather Network's innovative efforts to do the same through AI technology," said Laura Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "Our more than 1,000 stores and the Dealers who operate them make it their mission to provide comprehensive support for all our customers' home improvement needs within their communities. That means helping Canadians complete and enjoy their outdoor home improvement and yard maintenance projects while also preparing for any inclement weather events."

With a focus on helping users and businesses make informed decisions using cutting-edge technology, The Weather Network is committed to ensuring the use of avatars in its promotional materials aligns with the highest ethical standards. All promotional materials have a clear disclaimer to ensure its viewers are well informed of AI-created content. In addition, employee avatars are used with their consent and an agreement to participate.

"We are excited about this latest innovation and the opportunities it will provide to our consumers and businesses," said Maureen Rogers, Managing Director Editorial & Public Alerting, The Weather Network. "As with any new product we launch, we value their input and will use it to continuously improve the product to meet their needs and deliver products that exceed their expectations. We are delighted to have partnered with Home Hardware on piloting this new product with us."

The Weather Network recently launched Your Weather Assistant, a generative AI tool to transform the way people consume weather information. The introduction of its newly developed AI-Assisted Avatar demonstrates Pelmorex Corp.'s, owner of The Weather Network, commitment to innovation as it evolves into an AI-frontiered weather and climate organization.

About Pelmorex Corp.

Pelmorex Corp., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network, MétéoMédia, Eltiempo.es, Clima, and Otempo.pt. It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready. Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

To learn more, visit pelmorex.com and follow us on X (platform formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Founded 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country's largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with more than 1,000 stores operating under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences through helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

SOURCE Pelmorex Corp.

For further information: To arrange an interview, please contact: Ryan McKenna, [email protected]