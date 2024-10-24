The Weather Network Experiences 94% Audience Growth Among Key Demographic of Ages 25-54

Gaining deeper insights into viewership with the Numeris Enhanced TAM solution

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, The Weather Network announced exciting results from an enhancement in the methodology associated with the reporting of its linear television audience from Numeris, improving the value proposition to advertising partners and viewers. By adopting Numeris' Enhanced TV Audience Measurement (TAM) solution based on highly accurate set top box data, The Weather Network is now offering its advertising partners more precise and comprehensive insights regarding their audiences.

With the adoption of Numeris' Enhanced TAM solution, The Weather Network has observed an impressive 94% average increase in its measured audience over a 12-month period for the key demographic age 25-54 years old. The enhanced solution therefore doesn't just provide more accurate information and insights, but also validates a significantly greater reach of its content, providing richer audience access to its advertising partners.

"The enhanced audience insights provided by this advanced measurement system will help us further improve our world-renowned weather programming," said Maureen Rogers, Managing Director, Editorial & Public Alerting for The Weather Network and MétéoMédia. "Not only will this provide benefits for the viewers who have made us Canada's most trusted source for weather information, but it will create meaningful and richer advantages for our advertising partners."

This advanced capability is new to the market significantly enhancing the understanding of audience behaviours and enables The Weather Network to tailor its programming to better align with the evolving preferences of its viewers. This move is a significant step forward in providing advertising partners with valuable insights and delivering more impactful content that is better aligned to viewer preferences and behaviours.

"Higher audience numbers, deeper viewer insights, and better tracking are key to delivering maximum value to our advertising partners," said Simon Jennings, Chief Revenue Officer at Pelmorex Corp., owner and operator of The Weather Network and MétéoMédia. "It is an ideal outcome, as the introduction of the Enhanced TAM solution ensures that our business partners will receive enriched audiences and our viewers will be provided the content best aligned to what they are looking for."

Pelmorex Corp., owner of The Weather Network, is committed to innovation and leverages data-driven insights to keep its users safe and informed every day. Its dedication extends to providing advertising partners with a reliable platform for brand messaging. The implementation of the Enhanced TAM system empowers Pelmorex to optimize programming, elevate viewer engagement, and enhance its value proposition for advertisers, solidifying its position as a trusted source of information and a premier advertising destination.

About Pelmorex Corp.

Pelmorex Corp ., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network , MétéoMédia , Eltiempo.es , Clima , and Otempo.pt . It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready . Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

To learn more about Numeris' Enhanced TAM solution, visit https://numeris.ca/enhanced-tam/

