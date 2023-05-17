THE ULTIMATE ESCAPE IS FINALLY HERE! Highly Anticipated Cineplex Junxion Erin Mills Now Open

"We are committed to innovating and reimagining entertainment options for Canadians of all ages to provide them with the best possible guest experience – and Cineplex Junxion is a perfect example of that," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "The overwhelming success of our first Junxion location in Winnipeg is a testament to the demand for top-tier entertainment all in one place, and we're excited to introduce Ontarians to Cineplex Junxion Erin Mills where they can share in the experience of enjoying the best films on the big screen, great food, amusement games, live performances, and more."

Cineplex Junxion Erin Mills features six state-of-the-art auditoriums with all-recliner seating, including one UltraAVX auditorium with D-BOX seats. It also boasts a 10,000 square foot dedicated gaming area with over 100 amusement game stations, including new and popular favourites like Pac Man Battle Royale Chompionship, Asphalt 9: Legends, and Power Puck. Guests can enjoy an array of food and beverage options in-theatre or at their leisure in the expansive dining space that includes a licensed lounge complete with floor-to-ceiling windows. Additionally, Cineplex Junxion Erin Mills features a multi-use Experience Hub with a dedicated stage area that allows for a variety of programming, including live performances by local musical talent, sporting events, and private group bookings.

Cineplex Junxion Erin Mills is the second Junxion location in Canada, after the opening of Cineplex Junxion Kildonan in Winnipeg, Manitoba in December 2022. Cineplex operates over 170 theatres and location-based entertainment venues across Canada; in addition to Cineplex Junxion Erin Mills, there are 66 theatres, two Playdiums, and four locations of The Rec Room in Ontario. For further information about Cineplex Junxion Erin Mills, visit Cineplex.com/JunxionErinMills.

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com .

