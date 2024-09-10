As job satisfaction, mental and financial health continue to decline, working Canadians lack awareness of key supports and coverage they may already have access to

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - With rising economic pressures leading to a myriad of stressors, a recent survey from RBC Insurance finds that working Canadians are feeling the negative impact on their overall well-being, starting with declining perceptions of mental health (57 per cent), job satisfaction (55 per cent), and financial health (44 per cent), each down 5 points since 2023. Yet as the cost-of-living soars, many are not turning to – or are even unaware of – their employer-provided benefits plans, which can provide a financial safety net to access much-needed services.

Among those who have employer-provided benefits, nearly one-quarter (24 per cent) admit they do not know much about their coverage. A mere five per cent of those with employer-provided benefits turn to them as their 'go-to' for help or support with well-being needs. Over a quarter (26 per cent) of working Canadians either do not have or are unsure if they have employer-provided benefits.

"These findings emphasize the need for employers to take a more proactive approach in educating their employees about the supports available to them through their employee benefits programs," said Andrejka Massicotte, head of Group Benefits, RBC Insurance. "In today's challenging economic environment, it's essential for Canadians to fully understand and access their existing employer-provided benefits, which can significantly support their financial and overall health and well-being needs."

Affordability and impacts to well-being

The survey reveals a disconnect between the availability of and engagement with benefits programs as a tool to support both financial and overall well-being. Among the factors impacting their well-being, working Canadians are struggling most with financial security (56 per cent), followed by sleep quality (50 per cent) and physical fitness (39 per cent).

In addition, more than half (52 per cent) of working Canadians report that they or their spouse are contending with at least one mental or physical health condition. Of these, 30 per cent reported a mental health-related disability, indicating the need for accessible and effective mental health support within employer-provided benefits plans.

Barriers to well-being

While virtually all working Canadians say they need to improve their health and well-being, with physical and financial fitness leading as the areas requiring attention, they cite several barriers to actually doing so. The findings show that once again, affordability is a top barrier to improving well-being for 54 per cent of working Canadians, followed by lack of motivation (35 per cent), busy schedules (33 per cent), mental health (25 per cent) and long working hours (19 per cent).

Additionally, many are either uncertain about where to start (17 per cent) and/or lack access to resources (15 per cent) that could help improve their well-being. Women are more likely to list affordability issues (59 per cent), motivation (39 per cent), and mental health (31 per cent) as barriers, compared to men.

"This disconnect points to a critical opportunity for employers and insurers to better educate and engage employees, showing them the value-added services they may already have access to, that can assist with addressing various aspects of their well-being," adds Massicotte. "Employers should look to improve communication around benefits, work with their benefits provider to offer more personalized solutions, and make it easier for employees to access the support they need, when they need it."

