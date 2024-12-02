Instant approval notification for new Term life insurance applications

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - RBC Insurance launched the next step in its client experience evolution. As of December 1, 2024, clients (and their advisors) applying for RBC YourTerm® life insurance will receive immediate notification if they are approved. With no delay in the response, and policy documentation available within 5 days, clients and advisors can move forward with confidence. RBC YourTerm® applications are eligible up to $2 million, up to and including age 50, with no requirement for medical interviews or exams (e.g., blood tests).

RBC Insurance believes in the value of insurance to support communities through difficult life moments, and recognizes that the process of purchasing insurance is cumbersome and complex, making it difficult for advisors to provide great client experiences. Through a relentless focus on simplifying insurance for everyone, RBC Insurance is rapidly advancing its digital and client service capabilities. Recent advancements include:

Launching a new Express Team in November 2023 to significantly expedite the underwriting process for Term insurance applications under $2 million with no requirement for medical exams. Cycle times were cut by 50% for fully underwritten Term applications

to significantly expedite the underwriting process for Term insurance applications under with no requirement for medical exams. Cycle times were cut by 50% for fully underwritten Term applications Accelerating the underwriting process for Term, Disability and Par Whole Life Insurance. RBC Insurance provided an option for advisors to complete the Health & Lifestyle Questionnaire online, as of August 2024 . This removed the need for eligible clients to participate in telephone interviews and paramedical appointments, which can add days or weeks to receive an approved policy

