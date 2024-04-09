THE TREBEK INITIATIVE ANNOUNCES RECIPIENTS OF 2024 RESEARCH AND STORYTELLING AWARDS

Nine researchers, and explorers receive prestigious grants to fund research and storytelling projects that help preserve the natural and cultural wonders of Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Trebek Initiative is pleased to unveil the recipients of its highly anticipated 2024 research awards, given to nine exceptional individuals selected for their outstanding dedication to advance knowledge and storytelling about Canada's natural and cultural heritage.

The grants totalling $710,000, are now recognized as the most prestigious research and storytelling awards in the country, for Canadians who are doing exceptional research in one of five areas of study: human history and culture, human innovation, land, wildlife and water.

The winners were selected from a total of more than 50 applications.

Each year, the Trebek Initiative provides grants to support emerging explorers committed to storytelling and exploration. The recipients of this year's cohort represent a diverse range of backgrounds and expertise, all united by their passion for preserving and celebrating Canada's rich landscape.

The 2024 Fall Cohort recipients are as follows:

Ellen Whitman, Edmonton, Alberta - a dedicated Forest Research Scientist, Ellen will delve into the effects of wildfires on plant communities, providing crucial insights to help influence fire management and land use policy. Her research focuses on ecology, forestry, wildland fire, and remote sensing in the North American boreal forest.

Dalal Emily Lucia Hanna, Ottawa, Ontario - In an ambitious cross-country endeavor, Biodiversity Conservationist Dalal Emily Lucia Hanna will spearhead StreamBlitz, a project to assess the water quality in 100 streams, to understand the impact of past timber harvesting and provide recommendations to minimize its future effects on freshwaters. Hanna is an Assistant Professor at Carleton University.

Scott Parent, Saugeen Bruce Peninsula, Ontario - Filmmaker Scott Parent will raise awareness of the negative impact plastic trash has on the waterbirds of Lake Huron with a short film that follows a colony of double-crested cormorants and provides an immersive view of their freshwater island life.

Nick Hawkins Fredricton, New Brunswick- Filmmaker Nick Hawkins will bring the incredible journey of Atlantic salmon to life through his project, using cutting-edge cinematography to trace Salmon migration from Canada's rivers to the frigid fjords of Greenland.

Victoria Lean, Toronto, Ontario - Filmmaker Victoria Lean will produce a short documentary that depicts the impact of humans' underwater noise pollution on beluga whales. Her unique work combines a blend of storytelling techniques, a commitment to social and environmental issues and a dedication to pushing the boundaries of the form.

Isabelle Groc, Vancouver, British Columbia - Award winning environmental writer, conservation photographer and documentary filmmaker Isabelle Groc's visual storytelling project will document the migration of shorebirds along the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, assessing the effectiveness of protected areas in their conservation.

Taylor Roades, Vancouver, British Columbia -Award winning Photographer Taylor Roades, will document a community's discovery of ancient hunting artifacts from 9300 years ago that are emerging from the Yukon's melting ice patches.

Melissa Renwick, Tofino, British Columbia - Portrait Artist, Melissa Renwick's project will portray the diverse inhabitants of Tofino, weaving the unique story of this west coast haven through intimate portraits of the people that call it home. Her work has been featured by The New York Times, TIME Magazine, The Globe and Mail and Maclean's Magazine.

Amy Romer, Vancouver, British Columbia - Multimedia Journalist Amy Romer's immersive six-part mini-podcast series will tackle ecological grief, offering listeners tangible solutions to foster engagement and action to preserve.

These individuals will embark on projects aimed at addressing pressing environmental issues, exploring cultural heritage, and inspiring action among Canadians. From studying the effects of wildfires on plant communities to documenting the migration patterns of shorebirds, their endeavors promise to deepen our understanding and appreciation of Canada's natural and cultural heritage.

About the Trebek Initiative

Established in 2021, the Trebek Initiative was created through a historic collaboration between the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and the National Geographic Society. The initiative was named after the late Alex Trebek, the renowned host of Jeopardy! and philanthropist who had a passion for geographic literacy and served as the Honorary President of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society. The Trebek Initiative is committed to supporting emerging explorers who utilize the power of storytelling to inspire and engage communities across Canada.For more information about the Trebek Initiative and its programs, please visit www.trebekinitiative.com .

