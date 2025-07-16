Ryan Tidman Named Audain Wildlife Conservation Fellow in Groundbreaking Initiative to Protect British Columbia's Sea Wolves

OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ -The Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS) is proud to announce that wildlife photographer and researcher Ryan Tidman has been named the inaugural Audain Wildlife Conservation Fellow, a prestigious two-year appointment that will support Tidman's research, storytelling, and educational outreach focused on the elusive sea wolves of British Columbia.

The Fellowship, made possible through the generous support of the Audain Foundation, represents the largest single grant in RCGS history dedicated to B.C. wildlife conservation. It is designed to support mid-career conservationists who are ready to make a major impact through research, storytelling, and public education.

"This is a breakthrough investment in the power of conservation storytelling," said John Geiger, CEO of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society. "We congratulate Ryan on receiving this extraordinary opportunity to move the dialogue forward on species at risk in British Columbia. His Fellowship represents the kind of transformative project we believe can shift minds—and ultimately, policy—toward stronger protections for Canada's most vulnerable ecosystems."

Initially dedicated to the advancement of British Columbian visual arts, the Audain Foundation expanded its scope in recent years through a commitment to protecting and conserving wildlife in British Columbia's land and surrounding waters, seeking to engage and inspire both the public and policymakers to adopt best practices that protect species at risk and their habitats.

"We chose to partner with Canadian Geographic because of its longstanding work with conservationists across the country and its extraordinary ability to reach a wide audience," said Michael Audain, Chair of the Audain Foundation. "As our Foundation strives to advance the development of stronger policy and management practices, we are hopeful that this program will help foster a deeper understanding and respect for British Columbia's wildlife and biodiversity."

Through its magazine, read by more than 4.4 million Canadians each month—and its education network of 28,000 teachers nationwide, Canadian Geographic plans to bring Ryan Tidman's research to a broadbased audience.

Tidman, who is based on Vancouver Island, has built a career documenting the natural history of British Columbia's coastlines, rainforests, and marine ecosystems. A Fellow of the RCGS and frequent contributor to Canadian Geographic, he has worked on National Geographic-supported projects exploring the impacts of old-growth logging on black bear hibernation and the ecological significance of the Pacific herring spawn.

"This is one of the biggest opportunities of my career," said Ryan Tidman. "I'm still pinching myself. This is truly a dream project."

Through the Fellowship, Tidman will share the story of these remarkable wolves—genetically distinct from their inland cousins and dependent on marine ecosystems—through articles, video, photography, and classroom resources. His work will appear in Canadian Geographic magazine and online, in classrooms across the country via Canadian Geographic Education, and through public engagement campaigns and exhibits.

Later this year Canadian Geographic will announce the first recipient of the Audain Emerging Photographer-in-Residence as part of the annual Canadian Wildlife Photography of the Year recipients. The photographer will be assigned a special photography assignment in British Columbia and educational activities in the coming year.

The Audain Wildlife Conservation Fellowship and Photographer-in-Residence program are part of Canadian Geographic's special initiatives marking the lead-up to the Society's 100th anniversary in 2029 with transformational investments in environmental storytelling and education.

