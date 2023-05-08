The Tim Hortons Mother's Day merchandise collection - including a ceramic mug and fill-in journal - is the perfect way to share your love with Mom

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - There's a new Mother's Day merchandise collection at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada with perfect feel-good gifts for all the Moms in your life.

The new Share Your Love Collection is available to pick up on your next Tims Run at participating restaurants and includes:

The " Mom I love you because…" fill-in journal is a personalized gift that any mom would be sure to cherish. Have fun filling in the blanks with all the heartfelt reasons why you love your awesome Mom.





The "I love you Mom" 16 oz. ceramic mug will put a smile on your Mom's face every morning with a sweet reminder of how much you care.

"We're thrilled to be offering our first-ever Mother's Day merchandise collection to help guests show appreciation for the moms in their life," said Markus Sturm, Consumer Goods, Digital and Loyalty at Tim Hortons.

"Canadians celebrate special moments with gifts from Tims all year round and we're always proud to be a small part of those occasions. Picking up a Mother's Day gift that your mom will love is as easy as doing some shopping on your next Tims Run."

The Share Your Love Collection is available exclusively at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada while supplies last.

