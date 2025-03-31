As education costs soar, 75 per cent of students face financial barriers to success, with nearly one-third at risk of dropping out

Proceeds from the Together for Tomorrow Gala support the TELUS Student Bursary program, empowering socially-conscious students experiencing financial need to get a post-secondary education

TORONTO , March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation announced the second annual Together for Tomorrow Gala will take place on June 12, 2025. Presented by TELUS, the gala will once again be held at the iconic TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, home of the Royal Conservatory of Music. The event comes at a crucial time when 75 per cent of students find it hard to afford post-secondary education, and nearly one-third consider dropping out due to financial stress. Since launching the bursary in 2023, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has provided bursaries to more than 1000 students valued at over $4 million, across nine provinces and 93 different schools.

"The remarkable young changemakers in our TELUS Student Bursary community exemplify strength and resilience," said Nimmi Kanji, Executive Director, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation. "While pursuing their own post-secondary dreams, these extraordinary students continue to create meaningful change in their communities. The Together for Tomorrow Gala raises critical funding to support these future leaders, ensuring they have the resources needed to realize their full potential while continuing to make a difference in the lives of others."

All proceeds from the Together for Tomorrow Gala will go directly to provide bursaries to deserving, socially-minded post-secondary students through the Foundation's TELUS Student Bursary . Notably last year, 76 per cent of the TELUS Student Bursaries were awarded to equity-deserving candidates and 50 per cent of the recipients are the first in their family to pursue post-secondary education in Canada. With bursaries up to $5,000, along with wraparound support including TELUS mobility and internet services, mental health support and more, the program helps recipients stay connected and thrive throughout their studies. Several of these young leaders now serve as youth ambassadors on TELUS Community Boards, using their lived experience to guide grant funding decisions for local youth programs.

"When you invest in a student's education, you're investing in countless future possibilities," said Nebiyou Timotewos, York University student, Diana Award and TELUS Student Bursary recipient. "The bursary opened doors I never thought possible, enabling me to pursue my studies while launching high-impact community youth programs. Now that I am a TELUS Community Board member, I'm able to help guide community investments while amplifying youth voices. The program empowers students to become leaders of community change."

The Together for Tomorrow Gala, supporting student bursaries through the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, will be hosted by television personality Sangita Patel. The evening features an exceptional lineup of Canadian talent, including performances by Arkells, Deborah Cox and Steven Page, alongside culinary excellence from Top Chef Canada's Mark McEwan. Attendees will experience an extraordinary evening of entertainment and auction experiences, all in support of empowering the next generation of community leaders. Special thanks to our presenting sponsor TELUS, Gala Co-Chairs Jay McCauley and Christi Himmelheber, and the dedicated Gala Committee for making this remarkable event possible.

About the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation

The TELUS Friendly Future Foundation is a Canadian registered charity that believes all youth, regardless of circumstance, deserve an equal opportunity to reach their full potential. By funding more than 500 charities each year that provide education and health programs, many enabled by technology, along with providing educational bursaries, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation is helping more than two million youth in communities across Canada build skills, confidence and feel a sense of belonging. In 2024 alone, the Foundation provided $11 million in grants to 550+ charitable programs across Canada and bursaries to 500+ post-secondary students in financial need who are committed to making a difference in their communities.

For more information on the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, or to make a donation, please visit friendlyfuture.com .

About TELUS Corporation

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing 76 million lives worldwide through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000.

