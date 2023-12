The Sweetest Season of the Year Arrives at Paris Baguette with Festive Artisanal Cakes

Paris Baguette cafés are debuting a festive holiday menu highlighting 12 seasonal specialty cakes including a traditional Bûche de Noël, Enchanted Red Velvet Cake, Gnome for the Holidays Blueberry Chiffon Cake and more

MOONACHIE, N.J., Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Paris Baguette, your neighborhood bakery café, is unwrapping a limited-edition holiday menu to include 12 delectable artisan cakes, just in time for the sweetest season of the year! Guaranteed to spread joy, the holiday cakes are handcrafted on-site at each café by Paris Baguette's expert cakers and are perfect for any holiday occasion.

"The holidays are such a magical time of year for gathering with friends and family, and our showstopping lineup of expertly crafted cakes are the perfect addition to every celebration," said Cathy Chavenet, SVP and Head of Marketing at Paris Baguette. "This holiday season we're thrilled to bring back delicious fan-favourite holiday flavours and introduce new seasonal offerings to help our guests celebrate the sweetest season of the year."

'Tis the Season for Holiday Cakes

Paris Baguette is the destination for festive cakes made with the finest ingredients, seasonal flavours, and expertly crafted designs fit for any holiday celebration. From December 13 through December 25, Paris Baguette's artisanal handcrafted cakes will be the star of the show as the brand offers a selection of 12 limited-edition holiday cakes, including:

Bûche de Noël: A French holiday classic! Mocha roll cake topped with chocolate cream and dusted with cocoa powder and chocolate curls with holiday décor.

A French holiday classic! Mocha roll cake topped with chocolate cream and dusted with cocoa powder and chocolate curls with holiday décor. Gnome for the Holidays Blueberry Chiffon Cake: Our traditional Blueberry Chiffon Sponge cake filled with soft cream, topped with blueberry glaze and fresh blueberries with gnome décor.

Our traditional Blueberry Chiffon Sponge cake filled with soft cream, topped with blueberry glaze and fresh blueberries with gnome décor. Winter Village Chocolate Strawberry Soft Cream Cake: Our chocolate sponge cake filled with fresh strawberries and chocolate soft cream decked out for Christmas.

Our chocolate sponge cake filled with fresh strawberries and chocolate soft cream decked out for Christmas. Santa's Mixed Berry Soft Cream Cake : Our Signature Soft Cream layered with fresh berries and topped with Santa décor.

: Our Signature Soft Cream layered with fresh berries and topped with Santa décor. Holiday Mocha Cake: Layers of traditional mocha cake filled with mocha buttercream and topped with chocolate curls, fresh berries, and Santa's winter village.

Layers of traditional mocha cake filled with mocha buttercream and topped with chocolate curls, fresh berries, and Santa's winter village. Enchanted Red Velvet Cake : Red velvet sponge filled with fresh strawberries and soft cream topped with marshmallows and holiday décor.

Red velvet sponge filled with fresh strawberries and soft cream topped with marshmallows and holiday décor. Cherry Cheesecake: Rich cheesecake on a buttery graham crust finished with a tart cherry topping, buttercream, and a red velvet macaron.

Rich cheesecake on a buttery graham crust finished with a tart cherry topping, buttercream, and a red velvet macaron. Snowman Strawberry Soft Cream Cake: Our Signature Strawberry Soft Cream Cake topped with holiday decor.

Our Signature Strawberry Soft Cream Cake topped with holiday decor. Penguin Pond Chocolate Cake: Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate buttercream covered in chocolate ganache, topped with playful holiday penguins.

Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate buttercream covered in chocolate ganache, topped with playful holiday penguins. Holly Jolly Green Tea Cake : Our green tea sponge cake filled with fresh strawberries and soft cream, topped with green tea glaze and Santa décor.

Our green tea sponge cake filled with fresh strawberries and soft cream, topped with green tea glaze and Santa décor. St. Nick's Pistachio-Raspberry Trifle Cake: Pistachio soft cream layered between vanilla sponge cake with raspberry preserves & white chocolate crisp pearls topped with holiday décor.

Pistachio soft cream layered between vanilla sponge cake with raspberry preserves & white chocolate crisp pearls topped with holiday décor. Frosty's Cookie Butter Crunch Cake: Layers of cookie butter soft cream between vanilla sponge cake with cookie butter pieces, red and green sprinkles, and snowman décor.

Peppermint Treats & Something Sweet

Now through January 4, seasonal treats are taking over the menu at Paris Baguette cafés. Whether you're looking for a pick-me-up while holiday shopping, or decking the halls for a festive celebration, Paris Baguette's holiday menu has something for everyone. Guests on-the-go can indulge in delectable pastries like the Peppermint Mochi Donut and Snowman King Cream Donut, as well as expertly crafted coffee creations like Peppermint Mocha Lattes served hot or iced, Peppermint Hot Chocolate and Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew.

Paris Baguette Rewards: The Gift that Keeps on Giving!

This December, Paris Baguette Rewards members can enjoy the season of giving, with five offers available now through December 22. Choose from a variety of rewards, including a $3 medium latte or cold brew, a free pastry with beverage purchase, 50 bonus points with any cake purchase and more*. To join for free, guests can visit www.parisbaguette.ca/rewards or join via the Paris Baguette app.

A Sweet Start to 2024

The fun doesn't stop when the holiday season ends! From December 27 through January 1, cake lovers can ring in the New Year with two themed cakes including the New Year Strawberry Soft Cream Cake, our signature Strawberry Soft Cream Cake topped with New Year decor, and the New Year Chocolate Layer Cake, made with layers of chocolate cake and chocolate buttercream covered in chocolate ganache, topped with New Year decor.

The holiday menu items are now available at Paris Baguette cafés through January 4. Follow us on Instagram @parisbaguette_ca for all the latest offerings and menu updates. Visit ParisBaguette.ca to find a café near you.

About Paris Baguette

With over 4,000 bakery cafés worldwide, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment of serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.ca.

