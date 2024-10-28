The Sweetest Heist of All Time: Prime Video Unveils the Trailer and Key Art for Original Series The Sticky - inspired by the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist

The Sticky follows Ruth Landry (three-time Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale), a tough, middle-aged maple syrup farmer who turns to crime when the bureaucratic authorities threaten to take away everything she loves. She teams up with the hot-tempered Bostonian mobster (Chris Diamantopoulos), and a mild-mannered French-Canadian security guard (Guillaume Cyr) to carry out a multi-million-dollar heist on Quebec's maple syrup surplus.

In the deliciously devious trailer, the unlikely trio of maple syrup thieves are introduced – as they evade the long arm of the law, create mayhem in their quest for liquid gold, and potentially dabble in murder. The trailer also delivers the first glimpse of legendary Oscar and Emmy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis sinking her teeth into an unwavering, powerhouse guest starring role.

The Sticky is produced by Blumhouse Television, Jamie Lee Curtis' Comet Pictures, Jonathan Levine's Megamix and Sphere Media. Creators, executive producers, showrunners and writers are Brian Donovan and Ed Herro; executive producers Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer for Megamix; Jamie Lee Curtis for Comet Pictures; Jason Blum, Chris Dickie, Jeremy Gold, and Chris McCumber, for Blumhouse Television; and Michael Dowse. Lauren Grant also serves as executive producer, along with Josée Vallée and Bruno Dubé for Sphere Media and associate producer Russell Goldman for Comet Pictures.

The series joins the critically acclaimed and award-winning slate of Canadian Amazon Original series and films including TIFF 2024 People's Choice Documentary Award winner The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal and TIFF 2023 People's Choice Documentary Award and Canadian Screen Award-winner Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe, Luxe Listings: Toronto, LOL: Qui rira le dernier?, Three Pines, Saving Sakic, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, The Kids in the Hall, The Lake, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, and The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith.

Since 2015, Amazon MGM Studios, as well as MGM Television and MGM+ Studios have commissioned more than 40 series and films that have been shot in Canada, including The Boys, Gen V, Reacher, and The Handmaid's Tale in Ontario; Fargo and Billy The Kid in Alberta; The Man in the High Castle and Upload in British Columbia; Tales from the Loop in Manitoba; as well as parts of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Quebec.

