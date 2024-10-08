GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Birds are the most accessible and effective indicators of the health of the air, water, and land. When bird populations and their habitats are thriving, we know that people also benefit.

Today, Environment and Climate Change Canada and Birds Canada released The State of Canada's Birds 2024 report. Findings indicate that while many of Canada's bird populations continue to decline, others have increased due to deliberate and informed conservation efforts. Specifically, the report shows how 463 bird species that regularly occur in Canada have changed since 1970. For each species, the report includes population status, distribution, trends, goals, threats, and conservation actions to protect them.

For the first time, the report includes long-term population goals for all native bird species found in Canada that have sufficient data. These goals will help measure progress in maintaining and restoring bird species across the country, and in halting and reversing biodiversity loss.

The State of Canada's Birds 2024 report is a key tool for Canada to report on Target 21 of the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework, which aims to ensure that the best available biodiversity data, information, and knowledge are accessible to decision-makers, practitioners, and the public. In a few weeks, Canada and thousands of delegates from around the world will be gathered to take action on protecting nature during the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) at the 2024 United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, which will be held in Columbia from October 21 to November 1, 2024.

Quotes

"Birds are at the heart of Canada's biodiversity. Open-access data supports scientific decision-making and leads to a deeper understanding of our environment. Where deliberate conservation action has been taken, birds have recovered. Together with communities, citizen scientists, and organizations such as Birds Canada, we are working to build a nature-positive future. Canada is committed to halting and reversing nature loss by 2030 and achieving full recovery for nature by 2050."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Through birds, we find beauty and solace in the natural world. Birds are also an important indicator of the health of our planet. And what they are telling us is that humans are having an impact on bird populations. Both positively, through the conservation of wetlands and the resulting impact on wetland birds, but also negatively, through the drastic decline of grassland birds from habitat loss. For our imperiled grassland birds, the time to act is now."

– Patrick Nadeau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Birds Canada

Quick facts

The State of Canada's Birds 2024 report is hosted on the NatureCounts website by Birds Canada. This user-friendly, authoritative, and dynamic platform is frequently updated to incorporate the best available data, offering detailed overviews of each bird species regularly occurring in Canada . NatureCounts is one of the world's largest biodiversity databases and helps inform many conservation efforts in Canada .

report is hosted on the NatureCounts website by Birds Canada. This user-friendly, authoritative, and dynamic platform is frequently updated to incorporate the best available data, offering detailed overviews of each bird species regularly occurring in . NatureCounts is one of the world's largest biodiversity databases and helps inform many conservation efforts in . The report focuses on 10 groups of birds: waterfowl, birds of prey, wetland birds, marine birds, forest birds, Arctic birds, long-distance migrants, shorebirds, aerial insectivores, and grassland birds.

The main threats to birds include habitat loss, climate change, outdoor cats, window collisions, and pollution.

Overall results of the report indicate that 36 percent of species has decreased in population, while 31 percent of Canada's bird species has increased since 1970, with some of strongest recoveries seen in waterfowl, birds of prey, and wetland birds. The data shows us that when deliberate and informed action for conservation is taken, declines in bird populations can be halted and reversed.

bird species has increased since 1970, with some of strongest recoveries seen in waterfowl, birds of prey, and wetland birds. The data shows us that when deliberate and informed action for conservation is taken, declines in bird populations can be halted and reversed. This is the third comprehensive assessment of the population status of all bird species that occur in Canada . Previous reports were published in 2019 and 2012, and since then, data has been added and the methods for analysis and assessment have improved. Two new groups have also been analyzed for the first time: long-distance migrants and Arctic birds.

Related products

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X (Twitter) page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]; Jody Allair, Director of Communications, Birds Canada, 519-586-3531 ext. 197, [email protected]