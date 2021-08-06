BEACONSFIELD, QC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The City of Beaconsfield is pleased to welcome two-time Stanley Cup champion and Tampa Bay Lightning player Alex Killorn to Centennial Park, 288 Beaconsfield Boulevard, on Friday, August 13, starting at 10 a.m.

Alex grew up in Beaconsfield from 1990 to 2007 and his parents still live here. He is visiting us to celebrate his recent win and to present the Stanley Cup to Beaconsfield citizens.

"Like so many of Beaconsfield's youth, I learned to skate on the outdoor skating rinks and at the Recreation Centre's Arena. I started playing hockey with the Lakeshore Minor Hockey Association and played midget AAA hockey for the Lac-St-Louis Lions. For me, this is an opportunity to share this trophy with the community that I grew up in," said Alex Killorn.

"The City of Beaconsfield has always encouraged sports activities among young people so that they can develop their potential to the maximum of their aspiration. Alex's journey is, without a doubt, an exceptional example for our young people today. His perseverance and determination have allowed him to succeed and become a repeat Stanley Cup Champion in 2020 and 2021. On behalf of City Council, I would like to thank Alex for his availability and generosity," mentioned Mayor Georges Bourelle.

An official ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and the public will have the opportunity to see the Stanley Cup until 1 p.m. The event capacity will be limited in accordance with the sanitary directives decreed by Public Health. Any person wishing to participate will be able to do so by reserving in advance a free ticket via eventbrite.ca starting this Friday, August 6 at 3 p.m.

The question period for journalists is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

