BEACONSFIELD, QC, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - At the Council meeting held on May 20, 2025, Mayor Georges Bourelle announced that he would not seek a fourth term and would retire from political life at the end of his current mandate in autumn 2025.

Mayor Bourelle has served the community of Beaconsfield since 2013. During his three terms in office, he has overseen major environmental, financial, and infrastructure initiatives, while maintaining a strong focus on fiscal responsibility and community well-being.

"Serving the citizens of Beaconsfield has been one of the most demanding and rewarding commitments of my life," said Mayor Bourelle during his address. "I am proud of what we have built together over the past twelve years, and I am confident that the City is on a strong and stable path for the future."

Highlights of his tenure include the preservation of Angell Woods, the introduction of incentive-based waste collection, long-term investment in infrastructure and parks, and the development of the Imagine Centennial project to revitalize the waterfront.

He also spearheaded a legal challenge against the City of Montréal's approach to regional taxation, advocating for greater transparency, fairness, and democratic representation. To this day, Beaconsfield remains the only city to have launched such a legal challenge concerning Agglomeration surtaxes.

Mayor Bourelle also prioritized restoring order, decorum, and respect to Council proceedings, creating a more constructive public forum for dialogue and decision-making.

Having added 12 years of public service to a long business career, Mayor Bourelle now looks forward to spending more time with his family and pursuing personal projects.

He concludes his message with a heartfelt thanks to the residents, councillors, municipal staff, community partners, and especially his wife, Ellen, for their unwavering support.

