The Shareholders for Accountability of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. Issue Information Circular for Upcoming Shareholders Meeting - Urge Shareholders to Read and Review the Meeting Materials

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - On July 31, 2025, a group of concerned shareholders of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("LMG" or the "Company") (TSXV: LMG), being Ljubo Mikulic, Betty Mikulic, Kristina Mikulic, Kresimir Francetic, Nediljka Herceg, and Ronald Budisa (collectively, the "Shareholders for Accountability"), filed an information circular, voting instructions form, and a blue proxy in respect of the upcoming annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting Materials") to be held on Friday, August 15, 2025.

The Shareholders for Accountability are urging shareholders of the Company to read and review the Meeting Materials. For any questions, please reach out to Ljubo Mikulic or Ian Rogers at their contact information provided below.

We remain firmly committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders and stakeholders of LMG, and our priority is to ensure the Company is governed with transparency, regulatory compliance, accountability, and in a way that recognizes the true potential of the Company while creating increased value for all shareholders. All the Meeting Materials are available for review on LMG's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this filing that are not clearly historical in nature or that necessarily depend on future events are forward-looking and are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of the Shareholders for Accountability and currently available information. They are not guarantees of future performance, involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. The Shareholders for Accountability do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Ljubo Mikulic

Phone: +1 (778) 531-1895

E-mail: [email protected]

Ian Rogers

Phone: +1 (403) 991-6991

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Ljubo Mikulic