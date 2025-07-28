Do Not Vote Yet: Statement from Ljubo Mikulic on Behalf of the Shareholders for Accountability of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - As shareholders of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("LMG" or the "Company") (TSXV: LMG), we, being Ljubo Mikulic, Betty Mikulic, Kristina Mikulic, Kresimir Francetic, Nediljka Herceg, and Ronald Budisa (the "Shareholders for Accountability", "we", "us", or "our"), are seeking much-needed changes with respect to the governance and leadership of LMG.

On Friday, July 25, 2025, the Company filed its information circular dated July 23, 2025 (the "Management Information Circular") for the upcoming annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") on Friday, August 15, 2025 (the "Annual Meeting").

In response to the Management Information Circular, the Shareholders for Accountability are preparing and intend to file our own information circular (the "Shareholders for Accountability Circular"), which is being prepared to ensure all Shareholders have access to comprehensive information about our director nominees and resolutions for approval at the Annual Meeting, and to enable Shareholders to make informed decisions about LMG's governance, leadership and future.

Ljubo Mikulic, on behalf of the Shareholders for Accountability, is urging the Shareholders of record to wait for the Shareholders for Accountability Circular and refrain from voting or submitting their proxy in response to the Management Information Circular.

We remain firmly committed to acting in the best interests of all Shareholders and stakeholders of LMG, and our priority is to ensure the Company is governed with transparency, regulatory compliance, accountability, and in a way that recognizes the true potential of the Company while creating increased value for all Shareholders. Further details will be communicated through appropriate and lawful channels, in full accordance with applicable securities regulations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this filing that are not clearly historical in nature or that necessarily depend on future events are forward-looking, and the words "expects", "will", "intends" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of the Shareholders for Accountability and currently available information. They are not guarantees of future performance, involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. The Shareholders for Accountability do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law.

Information in Support of Public Broadcast Solicitation

The information contained in this press release does not and is not meant to constitute a solicitation of a proxy within the meaning of applicable corporate and securities laws. Shareholders of the Company are not being asked at this time to execute a proxy in favour of the Company's director nominees or in respect of any other matter to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting. In connection with the Annual Meeting, the Shareholders for Accountability intend to file a dissident information circular, being the Shareholders for Accountability Circular, in due course in compliance with applicable corporate and securities laws, including section 9.2(4) of NI 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This press release is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The registered office of the Company is Suite 400 – 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1H2.

None of the Shareholders for Accountability are requesting that Shareholders submit a proxy at this time.

The costs incurred in the preparation and mailing of any circular or proxy solicitation by the Shareholders for Accountability and any other participants named herein will be borne directly and indirectly by the Shareholders for Accountability.

This press release and any solicitation made by the Shareholders for Accountability is, or will be, as applicable, made by such parties, and not by or on behalf of the management of the Company. Proxies may be solicited by proxy circular, mail, telephone, email or other electronic means, as well as by newspaper or other media advertising and in person by managers, directors, officers and employees of the Shareholders for Accountability who will not be specifically remunerated therefor. In addition, the Shareholders for Accountability may solicit proxies by way of public broadcast, including press release, speech or publication and any other manner permitted under applicable Canadian laws, and may engage the services of one or more agents and authorize other persons to assist it in soliciting proxies on their behalf.

No member of the Shareholders for Accountability nor any of their respective associates or affiliates has or has had any material interest, direct or indirect, in any transaction since the beginning of the Company's last completed financial year or in any proposed transaction that has materially affected or will or would materially affect the Company or any of the Company's affiliates. No member of the Shareholders for Accountability nor any of their associates or affiliates has any material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in any matter to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting, other than the election of directors.

SOURCE Ljubo Mikulic

Ljubo Mikulic, On behalf of Shareholders for Accountability of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc., Contact: [email protected], +1 (778) 531-1895