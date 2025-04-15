SHAREHOLDER MEETING REQUISITIONED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("LMG" or the "Company") (TSXV: LMG) shareholders (the "Shareholders for Accountability", "We", "Us" or "Our"), including Ljubo Mikulic, Betty Mikulic, Kristina Mikulic, Kresimir Francetic, Nediljka Herceg and Ronald Budisa announce that they have requisitioned an annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders ("Shareholders") for the following purposes: (i) to receive and consider the consolidated financial statements of the Company together with the auditor's report thereon for the financial year ended December 31, 2024; (ii) to fix the number of directors of the Company at three (3); (iii) to elect Paul F. Saxton, Ian Rogers and Matthew Mikulic as members of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company; (iv) to appoint Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year; (v) to reapprove the corporation's stock option plan in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange; and (vi) to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

The Company's head office is located at 789 West Pender St., Suite 400, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1H2. The Company's common shares ("Common Shares") are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LMG.

The purpose of the requisition (the "Requisition") submitted by the Shareholders for Accountability is to reconstitute the Board and to permit Shareholders to receive information about the Company and to vote on annual matters within a reasonable time following the Company's financial year end, consistent with good corporate governance practices. The Requisition follows various attempts by the Shareholders for Accountability to engage in a constructive dialogue with the Board regarding concerns about the Company's prolonged underperformance and its leadership's resistance to meaningful change, as evidenced by, among other things, the adoption of an advance notice policy approximately one month after the previous annual meeting, which was neither presented to nor or approved by the shareholders of the Company.

The Shareholders for Accountability may be considered to be acting jointly or in concert in connection with the Requisition and the subject matter thereof, and are therefore filing a report under Form 62-103F1 (the "Early Warning Report") on the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca. For greater certainty, the Shareholders for Accountability have not otherwise entered into any agreement, commitment or understanding under which they may be considered "joint actors".

The Shareholders for Accountability, their ownership or control of Common Shares of the Company, and their percentage ownership of outstanding Common Shares is as follows:

Ljubo Mikulic 109,700 Common Shares representing 0.49% Betty Mikulic 537,497 Common Shares representing 2.38% Kristina Mikulic 753,186 Common Shares representing 3.34% Kresimir Francetic 622,079 Common Shares representing 2.76% Ronald Budisa 830,439 Common Shares representing 3.68% Nediljka Herceg 635,078 Common Shares representing 2.82%

The Shareholders for Accountability beneficially own or exercise control or direction over an aggregate of 3,487,979 Common Shares of the Company, representing 15.46% of the outstanding number of Common Shares outstanding as of the date of this news release, being 22,559,831 Common Shares.

There has been no trade in any Common Shares, and no transaction involving a change of ownership or control of Common Shares that has triggered the requirement to file the Early Warning Report.

A copy of this press release is being filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact Jadranka Fodor, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at +1 289 246 1501.