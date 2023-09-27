The second annual Women Empowerment Awards celebrates Canadian trailblazing entrepreneurs with the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth and a performance by Juno Award winning Jully Black

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Women empowering women. September 22nd was a night of incredible energy and inspiring stories as Canada's notable women leaders and personalities gathered to celebrate each other at the second annual Women Empowerment Awards presented by Rogers Communications Inc. in association with Mantella Corporation. The evening revered the accomplishments of 10 diverse women from varying industries across the country at the Park Hyatt in downtown Toronto at a gala dinner and after party.

Juno Award Winner Jully Black performing at the 2023 Women Empowerment Awards (CNW Group/Women Empowerment Awards)

The new awards were created to recognize and celebrate the achievements of women in Canadian business, leadership, mentorship, global impact, diversity, equality & inclusivity, community service, rising stars and lifetime achievement.

2023 award recipients are:

Lifetime Achievement Awards - Rosemary Sadlier, Founder, Sadlier Communications @rosemarysadlier

Mantella Corporation Entrepreneur BIPOC Grant Award - Dr. Poh Tan, Founder & CEO, STEMedge Academy Inc. @ pohtanphd

Businesswoman of the Year Award - Lori Morris, Founder, Lori Morris Design @ houseoflmd

Rogers Communications Entrepreneur of the Year Award - Marie Wolfish, CEO & Founder, MC Beauty Cosmetic Clinic @ mcbeautycosmeticclinic

Rising Star Award - Arissa Roy, Founder, Project Power Global @ arissa_roy

Mentorship Award - Yvette Raposo, Former Boxing Champion, Motivational Speaker @ yvetteraposo

Diversity, Equality & Inclusivity Award - Lorin MacDonald, Founder & Principal HearVue inc. @ lorinmacd

Leadership Award - Nardin Samuel, Cove Neurosciences Inc

Global Impact Award - Kelly Lovell, Founder & CEO, BridgingTheGap Ventures @ kellyalovell

Innovation Award - Kathy Cheng, Founder & President, Redwood Classics Apparel @ redwoodclassic

Jeanne Beker, last year's inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award recipient presented this year's award to Rosemary Sadlier OOnt (Order of Ontario) who is a social justice advocate, researcher, writer, consultant, and international speaker on Black History, anti-racism and women's issues.

The evening featured a powerhouse performance by our very own Canadian Juno award-winning Queen of R&B Soul, Julie Black a platinum-selling recording artist, her music career has yielded multiple singles reaching the Top 10 pop, R&B and dance music charts. She has taken home Juno and Gemini Awards, earned innumerable industry accolades, was hand selected to sing for the Queen of England and was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in 2021.

The evenings's notable guests included presenters included the Honourable Marci Ien, Suzanne Rogers, Sylvia Mantella, Coach Raia Carey, Tanya Kim, Farah Nasser, Caillie and Sam Beckerman, and Jeanne Beker.

The awards would not have been possible without the support of the generous sponsors and incredible partners:

Information about next year's Women Empowerment Awards, new initiatives and resources will be available in early 2024 at www.woea.ca

ABOUT WOMEN EMPOWERMENT AWARDS

We rise by lifting others. The Women Empowerment Awards celebrates the achievements of women entrepreneurs and recognizes empowering leaders across the country.

