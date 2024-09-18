Star Studded Women Empowerment Awards Shine Bright with an Unforgettable Night of Celebration and Inspiration

Canadian Supermodel Coco Rocha, Grammy Artist Keshia Chanté, and Miss Universe 2024 Ashley Callingbull among Presenters Honouring Trailblazing Women across Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The 2024 Women Empowerment Awards brought together an exceptional group of trailblazing women, celebrities, and dignitaries for a night of celebration and inspiration at the Park Hyatt Toronto. Presented by Rogers Communications with Mantella Corporation as Lead Sponsor, this sold-out event celebrated women across Canada who are breaking barriers and making lasting impacts in their fields.

Supermodel Coco Rocha, Grammy-winning singer Keshia Chanté, and Miss Universe Canada 2024 Ashley Callingbull were among the celebrities gracing the red carpet. Special guests, including Associate Minister of Women's Social and Economic Opportunity Charmaine Williams and Minister of Small Business Rechie Valdez, delivered powerful speeches, amplifying the importance of women supporting women.

"This year's event was a testament to the strength, resilience, and advocacy of women across Canada. Together, we rise by lifting others, and tonight was a beautiful reminder of the power of unity and collaboration. Seeing so many trailblazing women, each making a difference in their communities and industries, reaffirmed the incredible impact of empowerment and shaping a brighter future for the next generation of leaders," said Klaudia Zinaty, Founder and President of the Women Empowerment Awards.

The awards honoured the outstanding achievements of women in leadership, entrepreneurship, mentorship, and advocacy, across ten categories, with two prestigious $10,000 grants. The night highlighted a collective mission to close the gender gap and empower women from all walks of life.

2024 Women Empowerment Award Winners:

Rogers Communications Entrepreneur of the Year Grant Award : Lauren Burrows , Co-Founder, BUZZD Nutrition

: , Co-Founder, BUZZD Nutrition Mantella Corporation Entrepreneur BIPOC Grant Award : Kimesha Walters , CEO, Oasis Integrated Communications

: , CEO, Oasis Integrated Communications Global Impact Award : Joan Kelley Walker , Joan Kelley Walker Enterprises

: , Joan Kelley Walker Enterprises Leadership Award : Sara Austin , Founder & CEO, Children First Canada

: , Founder & CEO, Children First Canada Rising Star Award : Hannah Flores , Spoken Word Poet

: , Spoken Word Poet Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Award : Elise Ahenkorah , Global Inclusion Strategist, Inclusion Factor

: , Global Inclusion Strategist, Inclusion Factor Businesswoman of the Year Award : Dimitra Davidson , President and COO, Indeed Labs

: , President and COO, Indeed Labs Mentorship Award : Ifeoma Esonwune , Founder & CEO, The Women's Star Network

: , Founder & CEO, The Women's Star Network Innovation Award : Charlene Brophy , CEO, Fonemed

: , CEO, Fonemed Lifetime Achievement Award: Chan Hon Goh , Goh Ballet Canada

