JUNO Award-Winning Keshia Chanté to Headline 2025 Women Empowerment Awards

Over $32,000 in Grants and Scholarships to Be Awarded as Nation's Top Women Change-Makers Honoured at Highly Anticipated Event

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The 2025 Women Empowerment Awards, presented by Rogers in collaboration with Mantella Corporation, are set to be an unforgettable night of inspiration, celebration, and impact with a live performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Keshia Chanté. The event, which sells out every year months in advance, takes place on September 26th, 2025 at the iconic Park Hyatt Toronto.

The gala will gather Canada's most influential women across business, leadership, innovation, and community impact shining a national spotlight on trailblazers, visionaries, and rising stars.

The Women Empowerment Foundation, a registered charity, will host 10 young girls from marginalized and racialized communities at the awards to be inspired by successful women and to empower the next generation by showing them the potential for their own success and encouraging them to pursue their ambitions.

Award Highlights: Over $32,000 in Grant Funding to Be Presented

$15,000 Entrepreneur of the Year Grant Award – Presented by Rogers , celebrating the success of a start-up business that has been running 1-3 years with vision, passion and drive.

– Presented by , celebrating the success of a start-up business that has been running 1-3 years with vision, passion and drive. $10,000 Entrepreneur BIPOC Grant Award – Sponsored by Mantella Corporation , recognizing outstanding leadership who have overcome greater challenges and roadblocks to gain credibility and establish themselves in their industry.

– Sponsored by , recognizing outstanding leadership who have overcome greater challenges and roadblocks to gain credibility and establish themselves in their industry. $2,500 Businesswoman of the Year Award – Backed by TD Wealth , this grant award supports a woman demonstrating resilience, growth, and leadership in business.

– Backed by , this grant award supports a woman demonstrating resilience, growth, and leadership in business. $2,500 Innovation Award – Sponsored by Sitara Jewels , this grant award honours forward-thinking women innovating in sustainability, quality, or creativity.

– Sponsored by , this grant award honours forward-thinking women innovating in sustainability, quality, or creativity. $2,500 Rising Star Award – Presented by Mary Kay Cosmetics, this grant award celebrates youth aged 14–24 leading the next generation with passion and purpose.

Special Guest Appearances:

Keshia Chanté – JUNO Award-winning singer and media personality, performing live in celebration of women's empowerment.

– JUNO Award-winning singer and media personality, performing live in celebration of women's empowerment. Ashley Callingbull – The first Canadian and Indigenous woman crowned Miss Universe, lending her voice to amplify Indigenous representation and leadership.

– The first Canadian and Indigenous woman crowned Miss Universe, lending her voice to amplify Indigenous representation and leadership. Amanda Brugel . – Canadian film and TV actress best known for her roles on the highly acclaimed shows "Orphan Black" and "The Handmaid's Tale".

. – Canadian film and TV actress best known for her roles on the highly acclaimed shows "Orphan Black" and "The Handmaid's Tale". TV Personalities, Celebrities and Influencers including: Sportsnet Danielle Michaud, CityNews host Natasha Ramsahai , Olympic Medalist Phylicia George , WNBA Tempo GM Monica Wright Rogers , Indigenous TikTok star Michelle Chubb , TSC host Carrie Olver , Kayla Grey , Cheryl Hickey , and Sangita Patel will be attending among others.

Media Opportunities:

Klaudia Zinaty – Founder & CEO of the Women Empowerment Awards and Foundation, available for interviews on the mission and growth of the awards platform.

– Founder & CEO of the Women Empowerment Awards and Foundation, available for interviews on the mission and growth of the awards platform. Suzanne Rogers – Philanthropist and supporter of women empowerment with the Rogers Entrepreneur of the Year Grant Award.

– Philanthropist and supporter of women empowerment with the Rogers Entrepreneur of the Year Grant Award. Sylvia Mantella – VP, Marketing, Sponsorship & Philanthropy at Mantella Corporation, speaking on the importance of BIPOC representation and support in entrepreneurship.

About the Women Empowerment Awards:

The Women Empowerment Awards and Foundation celebrate the extraordinary achievements of women driving change across Canada. With a mission to close the gender gap, support entrepreneurship, and amplify diverse voices, the organization creates opportunities through recognition, mentorship, and grant funding. Empowered women empower women—and this event brings that mission to life on Canada's most prestigious stage.

The Award winners will be announced September 26th at the event.

For more information about the awards and interview opportunities, please contact: Klaudia Zinaty at [email protected]

