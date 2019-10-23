The Scotiabank Women Initiative™ continues to champion women entrepreneurs at She's Next, Empowered by Visa

"We are thrilled to participate in the launch of She's Next in Canada to continue to deliver for women business leaders," said Gillian Riley, President and CEO, Tangerine Bank and executive sponsor of The Scotiabank Women Initiative. "We're here to help women entrepreneurs get the most from this educational experience. Providing knowledge and insights to build skills and know-how is one way we help women leaders take their business to the next level."

Hundreds gathered to join in networking sessions and heard from a panel on the state of Canadian female entrepreneurship. On the panel, Riley was joined by a number of influential women leaders.

"Women entrepreneurs face a myriad of challenges and are seeking connections and resources to help their businesses grow," said Stacey Madge, Country Manager and President, Visa Canada. "At Visa, we're addressing that need through She's Next, and we're excited to collaborate with partners like The Scotiabank Women Initiative™ that share our passion for helping women entrepreneurs run, fund and grow their business here in Canada."

The Scotiabank Women Initiative™ is founded on a vision, and a commitment, to strengthen equality and support for Canada's women entrepreneurs. It provides women-owned, women-led businesses with access to capital, mentorship and education through a comprehensive program.

For more information on The Scotiabank Women Initiative™, visit scotiabankwomeninitiative.com. For more information on She's Next, Empowered by Visa, visit www.visa.ca/shesnext.

