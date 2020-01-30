The Scotiabank Women Initiative teams up with Réseau des Femmes d'affaires du Québec to launch educational networking series for women entrepreneurs in Quebec

The quarterly networking events will provide a positive environment for women to learn from business experts on relevant topics, form business relationships, and enhance their knowledge and skills to take their businesses to the next level. As a Gold Sponsor of RFAQ, The Scotiabank Women Initiative is also investing in RFAQ programs to help advance women-led businesses in Quebec.

"Education and networking are powerful in helping women to build, grow and sustain their businesses. We're proud to bring our education initiatives closer to Quebec women entrepreneurs and to produce networking events in collaboration with Réseau des Femmes d'affaires du Québec," said Gillian Riley, President and CEO, Tangerine Bank and executive sponsor of The Scotiabank Women Initiative. "Together, we have a shared interest in the success of Canadian women entrepreneurs and in actively supporting their development as business owners and leaders."

Members from both organizations can look forward to a series that will feature panel interviews with local experts who will share leadership experiences, insights and advice.

"This new initiative will help grow women‑owned businesses. Women entrepreneurs can upgrade their skills and expand their network of contacts and partners, as well as their access to key players in the economy. In partnering with Scotiabank, we can equip women entrepreneurs to take their place in the development of all Quebec's regions, which will create jobs and ensure the vitality of our economy," said Ruth Vachon, President and Executive Director of RFAQ.

The new networking series is the latest addition to the variety of educational offerings from The Scotiabank Women Initiative. In its first year, the program has strengthened its Education pillar by delivering podcasts, an online Knowledge Centre, small business research and approximately 40 Un-Mentorship Boot Camps™ and group mentorship sessions to more than 1,000 women across Canada. The program also supports women through two other program pillars focusing on access to capital and mentorship.

