TORONTO, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Scotiabank has been named Canada's Best Bank at the 2025 Euromoney Awards for Excellence, marking the second consecutive year the Bank has received this notable recognition.

"We are proud that Scotiabank has, once again, been recognized as Canada's Best Bank by Euromoney—a testament to our continued momentum as we focus on enhancing our offering and deepening our client relationships in Canada and across our global footprint," said Scott Thomson, President and CEO of Scotiabank. "As we continue to execute on our strategic priorities, we are deeply focused on driving more value for our clients and bringing the full strength of a connected Bank to every interaction."

Euromoney's annual awards program celebrates the achievements of banks and bankers from across the globe. Canada's Best Bank is determined based on a review of financial performance, ability to meet strategic goals, and key initiatives that set a bank apart from its peers.

Scotiabank is also proud to have been recognized with the following Euromoney recognitions:

North America's Best Bank for ESG

Best Bank for ESG Latin America's Best Investment Bank for Financing

Best Investment Bank for Financing Latin America's Best Bank for Sustainable Finance

For more information about the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, please visit: https://www.euromoney.com/awards/awards-for-excellence/.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at April 30, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For media inquiries only: Jennifer Dillabough, Senior Manager, Enterprise Communications, [email protected]