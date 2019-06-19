The Scotiabank Women Initiative Continues to Deliver for Women Business Leaders

WATERLOO, ON, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Scotiabank Women Initiative™ hosted the third Un-Mentorship Boot Camp for women business leaders and entrepreneurs yesterday in Waterloo, ON. This is the latest in a series of events to provide effective education and networking opportunities for women in business.

"Scotiabank had the pleasure of welcoming more than 50 women to our Un-Mentorship Boot Camp," said Gillian Riley, President and CEO, Tangerine and executive sponsor of The Scotiabank Women Initiative™. "These sessions are a critical part of how we deliver value to women business leaders. Participants discuss relevant business issues and challenges, gain insights from a skill build activity, and hear from and network with other women and Advisory Board members who have been successful in their fields."

In December 2018, The Scotiabank Women Initiative™ was launched to advance women-led businesses through funding, mentorship, and education. The program provides access to financing for women-led businesses, gives women entrepreneurs the opportunity to interact with senior business leaders, and provides access to educational sessions about issues of importance. The Un-Mentorship Boot Camps are the central element of the education pillar: two have already been held in Montreal (May 3) and Vancouver (May 15), and in September, Toronto will host the final half-day Un-Mentorship Boot Camp of 2019. In addition, mini-boot camps are being held across Canada. More than 500 women have participated in all sessions, and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and constructive.

At the Waterloo event, participants heard Elaine Kunda, Founder and Managing Partner of Disruption Ventures discuss the theme of innovation. Barbara Orser, Professor at University of Ottawa's Telfer School of Management, spoke about managing social capital, and the session closed with a panel featuring Joan Fisk, CEO United Way Waterloo Region Communities, Caitlin MacGregor, Co-Founder and CEO at Plum, and Linda Knight, Founder and CEO of CarePartners.

"We want Scotiabank to be the lender of choice for women-led businesses," concluded Riley. "We are committed to offering effective, tailored support that helps women push their business to the next level."

For more information on The Scotiabank Women Initiative™, visit scotiabankwomeninitiative.com.

