The School of Public Policy Appoints Carlo Dade as Director of International Policy

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlo Dade as the new Director of International Policy. This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the School, as Dade brings a wealth of expertise and a bold vision for advancing international dialogue, practical solutions and meaningful policy engagement to advance Canadian interests.

Dade joins the School of Public Policy with an extensive background in international public policy, having most recently served as the founder and Director of Trade and Trade Infrastructure Policy Research Centre at Canada West Foundation. Among other accomplishments, he contributed significantly to the development of a national trade infrastructure plan and the renewal of Canada's trade corridors.

Widely recognized as a leading voice on defending and advancing Western Canadian trade interests, Dade is a frequent media commentator who has played a pivotal role in shaping trade strategies that safeguard economic stability and growth. His expertise is particularly crucial as the trade relationship between Canada and the United States faces significant challenges.

"I am honoured to take on this role and build on the School's strong legacy of practical, meaningful contributions to national policy," said Dade. "This is a critical moment for global collaboration, and I look forward to advancing programs and initiatives that protect and advance Canadian interests. Protecting our trade interests, providing new research, and convening to navigate the complexities of North American relations will be key priorities."

International trade is a key area of focus for the School, with research aimed at providing pragmatic solutions to enhance Canada's global partnerships.

"At a time when international relationships are uncertain and increasingly tense, we needed someone who can navigate these complexities with clarity and experience. Carlo is that someone," said Martha Hall Findlay, Director of the School of Public Policy. "Carlo's proven track record in advancing Western Canadian trade interests and tackling the toughest trade challenges head-on will be invaluable."

Along with his role at the School of Public Policy, Dade is a Professional Affiliate at the Johnson Shoyama School of Public Policy at the University of Saskatchewan, an honorary senior fellow at the School of International Development and Globalization at the University of Ottawa and a member of the Mexican Council on Foreign Relations. He severed as a Non-Resident Senior Associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C.

