Canadian Corridors Project Aims to Strengthen Canada's Economic Backbone

School of Public Policy Advances Vision for Pan-Canadian Corridors Amid Rising Trade Tensions

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The concern over security of supply of critical goods as well as the supply chains that deliver them to domestic and global markets is mounting for Canadians and the School of Public Policy has done extensive work on the potential for new infrastructure corridors in Canada.

This Issue Backgrounder about the Canadian Corridors Project builds on more than a decade of research by academics and subject matter experts on the opportunities and challenges of developing infrastructure corridors in Canada's North and near north.

Building the long-overdue infrastructure right of ways — East, West and potentially North— linked to our existing transportation and infrastructure networks has taken on added significance with the Trump Administration's tariff wars and threats over our sovereignty.

One critical task to creating a pan-Canadian economic corridors initiative will be to manage the often-conflicting objectives of local, provincial, territorial and federal governments, as well as First Nations.

"Crises are also opportunities. Our radically changed circumstances call Canadians to rediscover the will to build critical nation-defining infrastructure that will deliver us a prosperous, shared future," said Dr, Anthony Sayers. Director, Canadian Governance at the School.

The Canadian Corridors Project will be housed of the School's Canadian Governance areas focus.

"Our extensive research into infrastructure corridor options for Canada, conducted for more than a decade, forms a critical base for dialogue, analysis and decision-making about possible infrastructure corridors in Canada—East, West and potentially even North—to address Canada's goals of economic prosperity, social prosperity and national security," said Dr. Kent Fellows, Program Director, The Canadian Northern Corridor Research Program.

The School has conducted extensive research and analysis on the potential for national infrastructure corridors. The world has changed in 2025, and we see opportunities for Canada to build on the extensive work to date and do something transformative for Canada.

For more information about the School of Public Policy and its initiatives, please visit https://www.policyschool.ca/.

ABOUT US

The School of Public Policy is a key part of one of Canada's foremost research universities and a leader in advancing policies for more effective government while educating a new generation of change-makers to solve complex societal challenges. Founded in 2008 by renowned economist Jack Mintz, the school's mission is to provide a practical approach to public policy research and train students to solve real-world problems through a rigorous, hands-on program. The purpose-driven research aims to advance policy capacity in government; enhance the policy discourse nationally and bring a global perspective to Canadian policy theory and practice. The School provides an elite education through an intense Master of Public Policy (MPP) program or Master of Science in Sustainable Energy Development (SEDV) with core curriculums and experiential learning that give students the tools to make an impact at the local, provincial, national and global levels.

SOURCE University of Calgary, The School of Public Policy

Media Contact: Sarah Ferguson, Communications, School of Public Policy, E: [email protected], T: 403.992.3170