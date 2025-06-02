School of Public Policy appoints Robert (RJ) Johnston Director of Energy and Natural Resources Policy

CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The School of Public Policy (SPP) at the University of Calgary is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert (RJ) Johnston as the new Director of Energy and Natural Resources Policy.

Johnston is a recognized leader in global energy and natural resources policy, geopolitics, and corporate strategy. He was most recently Senior Director of Research at the Center on Global Energy Policy at the Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs. He previously served for 15 years as founding director of the Eurasia Group's Energy, Climate and Resources practice and was the firm's CEO from 2013 to 2018.

"Joining the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy is a great opportunity to contribute research and education at a critical moment for Canadian energy and natural resources. We face geopolitical uncertainty and fierce global competition but also unparalleled opportunities for prosperity, innovation, and stronger international partnerships," said Johnston, who will also be part of the faculty at the Haskayne's School of Business.

Prior to the Eurasia Group, Johnston worked as managing director of equity research at Medley Global Advisors, was a research director at UBS Warburg Energy, directed internal research at Enron Global Markets, and directed political risk research at ArmorGroup.

He is an independent advisor to the First Nations Climate Initiative in Canada. He also serves as a counselor for the Canada-U.S. Trade Council and is a member of the Trilateral Commission. From 2017-2021, he was a Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center. He was project director for the Aspen Institute's task force on US critical minerals policy in 2023.

Johnston holds a doctorate in international relations from American University, a master's degree in political science from McMaster University, and an undergraduate degree in political studies from Bishop's University.

The Energy and Natural Resources Policy area of focus at the School works to develop practical, independent, evidence-based advice for policymakers for responsible development of energy and mineral resources. We work with leading experts from industry, regulators, scientific councils and governments for expertise and insight to address policy and industry issues, including access to markets and capital, managing global geopolitical and technology risks, and creating strong community partnerships and environmental protections.

"We are thrilled RJ is joining the School of Public Policy with his unrivaled expertise in global and North American energy systems and track record of working with leaders from industry and governments across the political spectrum worldwide to advance energy and natural resource policy," said Martha Hall Findlay, Director of the School of Public Policy and James S. and Barbara A. Palmer Chair of Public Policy.

Since fall 2024, the School has appointed Dr. Anthony Sayers as Director of Canadian Governance, Dr. Jennifer Zwicker as Director of Health and Social Policy, Carlo Dade as Director of International Policy and Dr. Trevor Tombe as Director of Fiscal and Economic Policy.

"RJ completes our team of five distinguished Directors for our areas of focus, and their evidence-based research will elevate the School to a new level of impact in the advancing public policy in Canada," Hall Findlay said.

