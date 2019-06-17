The Samuel De Champlain Bridge to open to traffic on June 24

MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will provide a safe and efficient crossing for commuters, tourists and international trade, representing millions of dollars, every day. This federal investment will help create a modern, 21st century link between Montréal and the South Shore.

In an update on the project today, Signature on the Saint Lawrence Group (SSL) confirmed that the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will open to traffic, first with the northern corridor toward Montréal on June 24 followed by the southern corridor toward Brossard on July 1.

The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will open in two phases to allow for a safe transition of traffic from the existing bridge to the new one. Users will travel south on the existing Champlain Bridge until the southern corridor of the new bridge opens. The existing Champlain Bridge will then be closed to traffic.

SSL will continue conducting various finishing work until the Samuel De Champlain Bridge opens, including the final waterproofing and paving of the deck.

The construction of this bridge, designed to last 125 years, enables the creation of thousands of high-paying jobs that help strengthen the middle class and create new economic opportunities.

"I am very happy to see that the people of the greater Montreal region will be able to drive on the magnificent Samuel De Champlain Bridge as of June 24. Throughout the project, the Government of Canada has maintained its priorities: the health and safety of workers on site, the quality of the work to be delivered to Canadians and the durability of the work for the next 125 years. I would like to congratulate the women and men who worked tirelessly and with dedication to build the Samuel De Champlain Bridge, which is sure to be a source of pride. They are the heroes of this project."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be 3.4 kilometers long and consists of two traffic corridors with three lanes in each direction, a central corridor dedicated to public transit—the future Réseau express métropolitain train—and a multi-use path for cyclists and pedestrians.

Annual figures about the Champlain Bridge:

Approximately 50 million crossings



International trade valued at $20 billion



11 million public transit users

