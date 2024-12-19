The Salvation Army Pushes for Donations to Annual Christmas Campaign as Postal Strike Ends

MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - With only five days remaining in the annual Christmas campaign, The Salvation Army is seeking community support to make up for a significant shortfall in donations. The recent postal strike has caused major delays, impacting contributions and leaving critical programs at risk.

The Christmas campaign is a cornerstone of The Salvation Army's efforts, raising 65% of the annual funding needed to support vulnerable individuals and families across Quebec. Currently, donations are down by 50%, a concerning drop as many in the region face economic challenges.

"This shortfall puts our essential programs - like providing groceries, warm clothing, and safe shelter - at serious risk," says Brigitte St-Germain, public relations officer. "With many people facing economic challenges this winter, we must ensure services continue without interruption."

How to Donate:

Online Donations : Visit salvationarmy.ca to make a secure online donation.

: Visit salvationarmy.ca to make a secure online donation. By Phone: Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769).

Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769). In person: Drop off donations at any Christmas Kettle location, many of which now offer tap-and-go options.

Drop off donations at any Christmas Kettle location, many of which now offer tap-and-go options. By Mail : With the postal strike resolved, donations can be mailed to:

The Salvation Army Atlantic Division

511-625 Avenue Du Président- Kennedy Ave

Montreal, QC , H3A 1K2

The funds raised through the Christmas campaign provide critical assistance to those facing hardship, including toys and food for Christmas assistance, feeding programs, youth services, recovery services, shelters, and disaster relief. This vital work is only possible through the generosity of donors and the dedication of volunteers who give their time to help those in need.

"The support from our donors, especially during the Christmas season, allows us to provide immediate assistance to those who are struggling," says St-Germain. "This year, more than ever, we need the generosity of Quebecers to meet the increasing demand for services and make this Christmas a little brighter for those in need."

For more information or to get involved, visit salvationarmy.ca.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

