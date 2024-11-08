The Salvation Army Citadel is celebrating it's 140th anniversary in the city of Montreal

MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army, invites the community to gather on Nov. 9, 2024, at 6620 Monk Boulevard, to mark the 140th anniversary of the Citadel in Montreal.

Since it's founding in 1884, The Salvation Army Citadel has been a vital pillar of the Montreal community, beginning with its simple yet powerful motto of "soup, soap, and salvation." Today, its mission is more important than even, as The Salvation Army continues to provide essential support to vulnerable individuals and families facing unprecedented challenges. Over the years, The Salvation Army has expanded its services to meet the evolving needs of the community, offering everything from shelters and food bank assistance to programs for newcomers, addiction recovery, and beyond. As the landscape of social need grow, the Citadel remains a beacon of hope and care for all who turn to it.

Media and community members are encouraged to join, as this event will bring together Salvation Army partners, collaborators, members, and friends for a day of activities, memories, and camaraderie.

What: Photo and interview opportunities will be available

Where: The Salvation Army Citadel, 6620 Monk Boulevard, Montreal, Quebec, H4E 3J

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024

Time: Stating at 3:00 p.m.

Who: The Salvation Army

Those attending this event will have the opportunity to enjoy a one-hour walk through the community, weather permitting, enjoying refreshments from The Salvation Army's mobile canteen followed by a community meal that will be served to celebrate the legacy of The Salvation Army.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

For more information, contact: Brigitte St-Germain, The Salvation Army Public relations officer, 438.490.5095, [email protected]