A New Beginning: 12 Survivors of Domestic Violence Welcomed into Permanent Homes through Community Partnership

MONTREAL, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - L'Abri d'espoir and Les Habitations Libr'Elles celebrated a major milestone in their ongoing partnership this week: the official welcoming of 12 women and their children into brand-new, permanent subsidized housing units in the heart of St-Henri. The event marked not just a change of address, but a new chapter of safety, dignity and hope for these women, all of whom are survivors of domestic or family violence.

This initiative stems from a 2022 partnership between the two non-profit organizations to provide 55 apartments to women seeking permanent, affordable housing. The units reserved for the 12 women referred by L'Abri d'espoir are part of a broader effort to support social reintegration through safe, accessible housing and ongoing psychosocial support.

"For the first time in my life, I feel safe," said one of the new residents. "I've overcome homelessness, domestic violence and drug addiction – and now I can focus on the future. I feel tremendous gratitude and hope every day."

L'Abri d'espoir, which offers emergency and transitional shelter to women in vulnerable situations, plays a central role in this transition. The organization is responsible for selecting eligible tenants, facilitating rent subsidies, coordinating moves and providing long-term support to ensure successful integration into the community.

"This collaboration represents more than housing – it's about restoring dignity and rebuilding lives," said Maricarmen Raudales, director of L'Abri d'espoir. "These apartments symbolize safety, stability and a fresh start for women who have endured far too much."

The project has also received national recognition from event attendees. Sen. Julie Miville-Dechêne remarked: "Beautiful, light-filled apartments for women and their children who are rebuilding their lives. What a wonderful initiative by The Salvation Army and Habitations Libr'Elles."

Many of the women and children moving into their new homes had to leave their previous living situations in a hurry, often with few personal belongings. L'Abri d'espoir is currently raising funds to help furnish the new apartments and provide essential items so each family can begin their next chapter in comfort and security. To contribute or learn more about supporting this initiative, please visit: https://bit.ly/2025NewBeginnings

For more information, contact: Maricarmen Raudales, Director of L'Abri d'espoir, [email protected]