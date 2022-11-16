The Salvation Army in Ontario Launches 2022 Christmas Kettle Campaign with a goal of $13.5 million to Support Individuals and Families in Need

TORONTO , Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army in Ontario is launching their annual iconic Christmas Kettle Campaign on November 17th, 2022 with a goal to raise $13.5 million across the province.

The Christmas Kettle Campaign brings in much needed funds to help individuals and families with the necessities of life, such as food, clothing and shelter. The on-going economic uncertainty, inflation and impact from the pandemic has drastically affected the most vulnerable who are already struggling across the province.

Help fill our kettles (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Ontario Division) Salvation Army launches largest fundraising drive of the year to assist people living in poverty. (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Ontario Division) Christmas Kettle Campaign (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Ontario Division)

The Salvation Army has seen a dramatic increase in families with children who need assistance, and the need will continue to grow into the New Year.

"With the dramatic rise in the cost of living and impacts of inflation and gas prices, we're seeing more individuals and families struggling to afford the basic necessities, and The Salvation Army needs your help now more than ever," said Glenn van Gulik, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations with The Salvation Army Ontario Division. "Every day, individuals and families face impossible decisions such as paying rent or buying food. The good news is we have seen the positive impact of kettle campaign donations transform lives both in the short and long term. The Salvation Army needs Ontarians to donate today and join our Army of Givers so that together we can help lift the most vulnerable out of poverty permanently."

Our iconic Christmas kettles, equipped with TipTap to make it more accessible to donate by using a debit or credit card will start appearing in shopping areas and other locations throughout Ontario. Every donation, no matter how small, makes all the difference to those in need. Donations to a Christmas kettle stay local and support our programs and services in the community.

In 2022, The Salvation Army helped 1.2 million individuals and families in Ontario with the challenges of food insecurity, homelessness, unemployment, and addiction.

About The Salvation Army Canada and Bermuda Territory

The Salvation Army is an international faith-based organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people today and every day in over 400 communities across Canada and in 131 countries around the world. The Salvation Army offers practical assistance for children and families, often tending to the basic necessities of life, providing shelter for homeless people and rehabilitation for people who have lost control of their lives to an addiction. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Ontario Division

For further information: or to set up an interview please contact: Caroline Franks, Communications and Media Relations Specialist, The Salvation Army Ontario Division, Cell: 613-314-0546, [email protected]