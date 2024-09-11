Annual Charity Golf Classic in Support of The Salvation Army

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army will be swinging for hope on Friday, September 13, at the iconic Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville as they host their Annual Charity Golf Classic, raising funds to support the life-changing programs and services that help struggling individuals and families.

"The Salvation Army is excited for this year's Annual Charity Golf Classic, and we are tremendously grateful for all our volunteers and participating sponsors who help us achieve our mission and reach our fundraising goal," Glenn van Gulik, divisional secretary for public relations and territorial marketing. "Your support helps The Salvation Army provide transformative programs and services to our neighbours in need."

In its most recent 2024 Canadian Poverty and Socioeconomic Study, The Salvation Army reports that three in four Canadians face food security challenges, with more individuals indicating they have skipped or reduced the size of at least one meal because they couldn't afford groceries. In addition, among those who accessed a food bank in the last year, more than half (61%) were first-time users.

"The generosity of those who support The Salvation Army's work is helping provide hope to the most vulnerable," said van Gulik. "We encourage everyone to help wherever they can by donating today at SalvationArmy.ca. Your gift will have a life-changing impact on someone in need."

This year's Golf Classic will feature almost 150 golfers, 25 generous sponsors and lots of fantastic giveaways.

The Salvation Army would like to acknowledge the following sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Davis Branding and Design

Davis Branding and Design Titanium Sponsor: Diane Mavrinac

Titanium Sponsor: TrueSense Marketing

TrueSense Marketing Gold Sponsor: Morguard

Morguard Gold Sponsor: RBC

RBC Gold Sponsor: Add Capital Corp

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international faith-based organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people today and every day in over 400 communities across Canada and in 131 countries around the world. The Salvation Army offers practical assistance for children and families, often tending to the basic necessities of life, providing shelter for homeless people and rehabilitation for people who have lost control of their lives to an addiction. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

