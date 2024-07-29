Savation Army Emergency Disaster Services Provides Support to Vulnerable Population after Devastating Fire
Jul 29, 2024, 13:00 ET
HAMILTON, ON, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services team continues to support the individuals affected by the fire at the downtown YMCA in Hamilton, Ontario.
Last Monday, a fire forced the evacuation of 173 residents of the YMCA's transitional housing residence for men. Since then, The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services team has been providing food and clothing to the affected residents. A total of 1000 meals have been served and roughly 150 articles of clothing have been provided.
