Savation Army Emergency Disaster Services Provides Support to Vulnerable Population after Devastating Fire

In addition to meals, The Salvation Army is providing emotional and spiritual care and support to anyone in need, and working with other community partners to help provide meals until the situation can be resolved.

"The Salvation Army is an innovative partner and in times like this, when people in our community need assistance, it's an honour to be invited to help," said Annette Dreyer, Emergency Disaster Services team lead. "The Salvation Army has a proud tradition of serving those in need, dating back to the Halifax Explosion."

The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services is an international network involving thousands of trained personnel worldwide. The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services personnel respond to incidents of various sizes and scopes throughout Ontario and across Canada. With its holistic ministry, the Salvation Army provides supports that meet the immediate, as well as long-term, physical, emotional and spiritual needs of disaster survivors and responders.

To help with this or any other emergency or disaster in Canada, please visit www.SalvationArmy.ca or contact 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

