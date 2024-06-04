The Salvation Army Celebrates National Doughnut Day

"National Doughnut Day provides an opportunity for The Salvation Army to share its rich history and speak to the importance of our transformative programs and services. The Salvation Army played a significant role on the frontlines of the First World War, and we continue to be on the frontlines providing life-changing support for families struggling with food affordability and securing permanent housing every day," said Glenn van Gulik, Salvation Army divisional secretary for public relations in Ontario. "We are deeply grateful for the generous support from the community which allows The Salvation Army to bring hope to the most vulnerable across Ontario."

The doughnut now serves as a symbol of the social services The Salvation Army provides, and last year, 1.5 million individuals were supported with nutritious meals, shelter, practical assistance and emotional and spiritual support during times of disaster and crisis.

To further expand upon National Doughnut Day, an innovative partnership was created with Toronto's Letterbox Doughnuts to provide the treats through online ordering. Visit www.letterboxdoughnuts.com for pick-up and delivery routes within the Greater Toronto Area.

Choose between two delicious doughnuts: one adorned with the iconic Salvation Army shield, and the other with vibrant red icing. Every purchase of the Salvation Army shield doughnut contributes $1.75 to The Salvation Army's transformative work, while choosing the red icing doughnut means $1 goes directly to supporting your struggling neighbours. Indulge your sweet tooth and make a meaningful impact at the same time! Delivery is available in the Greater Toronto Area.

Background:

Held annually on the first Friday in June, Doughnut Day was established by The Salvation Army in 1938 to honour The Salvation Army's "Doughnut Lassies," who served the treats to soldiers during the First World War. The "Doughnut Lassies" are often credited with popularizing the doughnut in the United States when the troops returned home from war. The Salvation Army celebrated the first National Doughnut Day in Chicago in 1938 to help raise funds during the Great Depression and commemorate the work of these women. The doughnut now serves as a symbol of all the social services The Salvation Army provides to those in need. The Salvation Army still serves meals, offers practical assistance and emotional support to those in need during times of disaster.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international faith-based organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people today and every day in over 400 communities across Canada and in 131 countries around the world. The Salvation Army offers practical assistance for children and families, often tending to the basic necessities of life, providing shelter for homeless people and rehabilitation for people who have lost control of their lives to an addiction. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

